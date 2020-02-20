Crawford & Company® Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® ( www.crawco.com ) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, will issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time.



The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®’s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only , the call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 6458497.

For audio and slide presentation access , the call is being webcast by West Corporation, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xpmrjbeo ; the call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com . Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=quarterlyearnings .



For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.