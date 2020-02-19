Participation by Fund Staff In Anti-Money Laundering/Combating The Financing Of Terrorism Assessments by Other Assessor Bodies
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Legal Dept.
Publication Date:
February 19, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Fund’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Strategy was most recently reviewed by the Executive Board in November 2018. In addition, during the Board discussion of the 2018 review, a number of Directors felt strongly that Fund staff should participate in assessments led by other AML/CFT assessor bodies, on an exceptional basis.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 20/011
English
Publication Date:
February 19, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513530758/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2020011
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
Pages:
12
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.