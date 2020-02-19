There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,758 in the last 365 days.

Participation by Fund Staff In Anti-Money Laundering/Combating The Financing Of Terrorism Assessments by Other Assessor Bodies

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Legal Dept.

Publication Date:

February 19, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Fund’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Strategy was most recently reviewed by the Executive Board in November 2018. In addition, during the Board discussion of the 2018 review, a number of Directors felt strongly that Fund staff should participate in assessments led by other AML/CFT assessor bodies, on an exceptional basis.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 20/011

English

Publication Date:

February 19, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513530758/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020011

Price:

Free

Format:

Paper

Pages:

12

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.