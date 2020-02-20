Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF) Pet Products Approved for NASC Quality and U.S. Hemp Authority Seals

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web” or the “Company”) (TSX:CWEB, OTCQX:CWBHF), the market leader in hemp-derived extract products, is pleased to announce that its edible pet supplements have been approved to carry seals of approval from two of the most trusted organizations in their respective industries, the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), a non-profit group dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals throughout the country and the U.S. Hemp Authority , an organization created for the purpose of helping create standardization and quality across the hemp industry.

As the only full-spectrum hemp derived CBD brand to comply with both the NASC Quality Seal program and the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program, Charlotte’s Web is further validating to pet owners why it is known as The World’s Most Trusted Hemp Extract . The Company has been expanding its presence in the fast-growing pet CBD market, with its 12 SKU pet line experiencing 57% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2019.

Charlotte’s Web pet products will also now feature labels confirming Non-GMO, Grain Free and USA Grown Hemp as part of the Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility, health and wellness, and sustainable farming practices. As part of these efforts, Charlotte’s Web has been transitioning its hemp farming from conventional to organic agriculture practices, with more than 50% of its fields now certified organic. The Company is pursuing broad organic certification for its various product lines.

“For canine owners, we understand that dogs aren’t just pets, they’re family. They deserve products you can trust,” said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte’s Web. “Charlotte’s Web is committed to producing the safest and highest quality pet products. We are very proud that our edible pet products have earned a seal of approval from both the NASC and the U.S. Hemp Authority.”

In addition to the Company’s full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes, Charlotte’s Web canine chews include functional ingredients to support Hip & Joint, Senior Dogs and Calming. Each of these products will display the NASC Quality Seal on their packaging.

The NASC Quality Seal enables consumers to make safe and empowered purchasing decisions when shopping for their pets. The seal is awarded only to manufacturers and suppliers that have successfully passed an NASC facility audit and comply with rigorous quality standards, including strict labeling requirements, real-time adverse event reporting, and random product testing by an independent lab.

Charlotte’s Web products also carry U.S. Hemp Authority Certification, which requires meeting or exceeding stringent self-regulatory standards for Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and passing an annual third-party audit. The Program is designed to increase consumer and law enforcement confidence in hemp products being sold in the market today by designating them as safe and legal.

Subscribe to Charlotte’s Web news

About Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.