Puente Hills Subaru Helps Southern California Drivers Streamline Vehicle Purchasing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puente Hills Subaru Helps Southern California Drivers Streamline Vehicle PurchasingPuente Hills Subaru’s user-friendly website helps drivers in the greater West Los Angeles area research and compare its new and used vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs and Certified Pre-Owned Subarus.Puente Hills Subaru announces its user-friendly website research and comparison tools to help customers select a new or used vehicle. Customers can browse inventory; request more information about a specific vehicle; receive an instant quote on their trade-in with a digital estimator; determine monthly payments; and pre-qualify and apply for credit.Customers can then verify the quality of the vehicles when they visit Puente Hills Subaru’s City of Industry showroom for a test drive.New Subaru ModelsPuente Hills Subaru carries a full line of new Subaru models, including Outback, Forester, Crosstrek, Impreza, Legacy sedan, Ascent SUV and high-performance sport sedans. From the Ascent to the WRX, drivers will find the model that fits their lifestyle. Puente Hills Subaru regularly offers specials on new Subaru models.Used & Certified Pre-Owned VehiclesAll of Puente Hills Subaru’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles have been through a rigorous, 152-point inspection. Any item, inside or out, that does not meet Subaru’s standards is repaired, reconditioned or replaced. Each vehicle comes with a CARFAX vehicle history report and buyback guarantee, as well as Subaru’s nationally recognized 7-year/100,000 mile powertrain coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance.In addition to CPO vehicles, Puente Hills Subaru offers its inventory of quality used cars, and used car specials. Discounts and deals are available and customers may check the website for details.Service and MaintenanceFactory-trained technicians use specialized tools to diagnose problems and install genuine Subaru parts to ensure optimum performance. Service appointments include a free, multi-point inspection to maintain the vehicle’s safety and quality, and 95 percent of repairs are same-day service.For more information on Puente Hills Subaru’s website research and comparison tools, or to schedule a test drive, please contact:Name: Lorenzo Serrano- Email: lorenzo@puentehillssubaru.com- Phone: (626) 626-4800About Puente Hills SubaruLocated in City of Industry, California, Puente Hills Subaru is the leading dealership for new and used Subaru vehicles in the greater West Los Angeles area. Offering a large selection of new and quality used vehicles, Puente Hills Subaru also provides expert maintenance, repairs and unparalleled customer service.



