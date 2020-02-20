Honda Of Hollywood Announces Its I-Car Gold & Platinum Certified Collision Repair Services

Honda of Hollywood, located at 6511 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA, announces its collision repair services to Los Angeles area drivers

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honda Of Hollywood Announces Its I-Car Gold & Platinum Certified Collision Repair ServicesThis Honda dealer’s collision center is I-CAR certified in both equipment and technicians - the highest designations in the industry. It offers comprehensive collision repair services and multiple collision repair discounts.Expert Collision Repair ServicesHonda of Hollywood, located at 6511 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA, announces its collision repair services to Los Angeles area drivers. The dealer offers a full range of collision services, performed by I-Car Gold & Platinum Certified technicians, who hold the highest training honors in the collision repair industry.Lifetime Warranty & Non-Insurance Repair DiscountsWhen choosing a collision repair center, the reputation of the shop is a point to consider. Honda of Hollywood is I-CAR certified in both equipment and technicians, and uses genuine OEM manufacturer replacement parts, plus offers a lifetime warranty on its paint and labor workmanship. The collision center offers 24 hour drop off and can also help negotiate a driver’s claim with the insurance company.Honda of Hollywood provides a 15% discount on non-insurance repairs to veterans. They also offer a 10% discount to others who need non-insurance repair work. Drivers can receive these discounts, along with free estimates and a complimentary car wash.Collision-related ResourcesThe Honda of Hollywood collision repair center web page offers several valuable resources. These are offered to drivers who either have been involved in a collision, or individuals who want to know more about how to handle these situations. The dealer’s collision-related resources include ‘Do You Know What to Do at the Scene of an Auto Accident,’ and ‘Things to Know.’ Tips include:● It is a person’s right to visit the repair shop of their choice.● Never drive a vehicle that could be unsafe because of damages.● There is no law requiring a person to obtain more than one estimate appraisal.● Don’t hastily accept a claim settlement at the scene of an accident.Honda of Hollywood invites drivers to contact the collision repair center [(323) 673-3447] if they have been in a collision and need an estimate. Those interested in learning more about the collision center can also contact:- Name: Harut Karapetyan- Email: harutk@hondaofhollywood.com- Phone: (866) 632-4180About Honda of HollywoodHonda of Hollywood was founded in 1960 and is a family owned and operated dealership serving Los Angeles and the surrounding area. Its friendly and helpful staff offers top quality customer service across all departments - sales, service, parts, and financing, as well as a full service body shop and collision repair center with paint on site. The collision repair center’s expert technicians can help preserve a car’s value and a driver’s safety through professional collision repair services.



