Data On Enlivex’s Allocetra-OTS Immunotherapy for Peritoneal Solid Tumors and for Prevention of GvHD Selected for Presentation at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings Conference (TCT) in Orlando, Florida

/EIN News/ -- Nes-Ziona, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that the company was selected, for a scientific presentation of two posters: (i) Allocetra-OTS: Early Apoptotic Cells for Immune Homeostasis in Human Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) and for the Prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD)”, and (ii) “Apoptotic Cells Reprogram Resident Macrophages to Support Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy Against Peritoneal Solid Tumor”, at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings Conference of the ASTCT and CIBMTR (TCT), held on February 19-23, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.

Allocetra-OTS: Early Apoptotic Cells for Immune Homeostasis in Human Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) and for the Prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD)

Results from preclinical and clinical studiesy suggested that a single infusion of donor early apoptotic cells (Allocetra) as prophylaxis for GvHD in myeloablative HSCT is safe and potentially effective and led to 0% (0/6) of acute high grade II-IV GvHD in the two higher dosages compared to 52% in matched historical control. Enlivex is planning to initiate a Phase 2/3 multi-center, open-label, 2-arm study (ENX-CL-01-002), in Israel and Germany, that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Allocetra-OTS (140x106 cells/kg) with or without anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) for the prevention of GvHD in subjects undergoing HLA-matched HSCT from an unrelated donor.

Apoptotic Cells Reprogram Resident Macrophages to Support Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy Against Peritoneal Solid Tumor

Preclinical studies showed significantly increased duration of survival and overall survival for study subjects who were treated with the combination therapy, as compared to stand-alone solid tumor CAR-T therapy. The results of these preclinical studies showed that the mechanism of action significantly increased the anti-tumor macrophage population surrounding the human solid tumor microenvironment in the subjects who were treated with the combination therapy.

ALLOCETRATM by Enlivex was designed to provide a novel immunotherapy mechanism of action that targets life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, including prevention or treatment of complications associated with bone marrow transplantations (BMT) and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT); organ dysfunction and acute multiple organ failure associated with sepsis; and enablement of an effective treatment of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve an out of control immune system (e.g. Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com .

ABOUT EUROPEAN MOLECULAR BIOLOGY ORGANIZATION

The TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (TCT Meetings) are the combined annual meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR).

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRATM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Enlivex’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT :

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.

shachar@enlivex-pharm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.