Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Launches “exciTEAing” New Elevacity Nootropic Product

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Network Wire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the release of ElevaciTea™, the newest product in the Elevacity nootropic line.



Launched by the Company’s Elevacity U.S. LLC subsidiary, ElevaciTea is the first-of-its-kind nootropic tea. Nootropics are consumable products or other substances that may improve cognitive function. Elevacity’s nootropic, vanilla-flavored chai “Happy Tea” targets increasing consumer demand for functional beverages with potential health benefits such as weight management and mood enhancement.

ElevaciTea was recently introduced to the marketplace on a “limited edition” basis. The product received favorable demand during the presale, in which customers were able to experience the first “Happy Tea.”

“We continue to expand our functional beverage offerings and are pleased to report that the two-day presale of ElevaciTea eclipsed any prior product launches,” stated SHRG CEO John “JT” Thatch. “We will provide additional figures and performance in the near future.”

To learn more about the functional beverages offered under the Elevacity brand, visit www.Elevacity.com .

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., (“Sharing Services” or “the Company”) is a diversified company, with Elepreneurs Holdings and Elevacity Holdings being its primary operating subsidiaries. The Company markets and distributes health and wellness products that are sold under the Elevate brand through an independent sales force of distributors, or Elepreneurs, using a marketing strategy which is a form of direct selling. The Company’s current product offerings include its Elevate health and wellness product line, launched in December 2017. For more information, visit www.shrvcom.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

