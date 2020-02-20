WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Completes Sale of Canadian Asset Management Business to CI Financial Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. ("WisdomTree") (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, announced today that it has completed its previously announced sale of WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc., to CI Financial Corp. (“CI”).



WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg said, “Our Canadian business accomplished a good deal in only a few short years. Canada is an exciting market, particularly as we expect that Canadian fund industry assets will continue to shift from mutual funds to ETFs in the coming years. This transaction allows us to focus more on our core markets in the U.S. and Europe, while still benefiting from continued growth in the Canadian ETF market.”

CI paid CDN $5 million in cash at closing, and total cash consideration payable to WisdomTree will range from CDN $7 million to $13 million based upon certain AUM growth targets for the funds acquired by CI through the transaction over the next three years.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately US$64.3 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jason Weyeneth, CFA

+1.917.267.3858

jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.