Teladoc Health to Host Investor Day on March 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York City.



Members of the senior management team will join Teladoc Health chief executive officer, Jason Gorevic, for the half day program which will feature key industry insights as well as the company’s vision and strategy.

Teladoc Health’s Investor Day will be accessible via a live audio webcast at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/ . A replay will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the meeting, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact pfeeley@teladochealth.com.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc., is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, the integrated services from Teladoc Health include telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Patrick Feeley

Vice President of Investor Relations

914-265-7925

pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contact:

Courtney McLeod

Director of Communications

914-265-6789

cmcleod@teladochealth.com







