Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DEVON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance and presentation details of data being presented at the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) 2020 Meeting. The meeting is being held In Bethesda, MD on March 2nd through March 5th, 2020.

“These new data are important, and help further elucidate the significance of the conditions we are treating in our clinical trials and the potential for positive impact of Zygel, if approved by the FDA,” said Joseph M. Palumbo, MD, FAPA, MACPsych, Chief Medical Officer of Zynerba. “We are committed to developing therapeutic interventions for children and adolescents with a variety of debilitating neuropsychiatric conditions including Fragile X syndrome and autism spectrum disorder.”

Accepted as poster and for presentation during The ASENT Pipeline Datablitz Short Presentation session

Poster Title: "Phase 2 BRIGHT (An open-label tolerability and efficacy study of ZYN002 administered as a transdermal gel to children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder): Baseline characteristics"

Poster number: 27

Poster reception: Tuesday, March 3 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM and Wednesday, March 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Presentation time: Wednesday, March 4 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Poster Title: "Post-hoc Analysis - An open-label study of transdermal cannabidiol (ZYN002) for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome in children and adolescents: Estimating health state utility scores"

Poster number: 29

Poster reception: Tuesday, March 3 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM and Wednesday, March 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Presentation time: Wednesday, March 4 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Accepted as poster

Poster Title: "Fragile X syndrome diagnosis and patient journey: The caregivers' perspective"

Poster number: 28

Poster reception: Tuesday, March 3 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM and Wednesday, March 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov . Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

