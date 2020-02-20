Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend from $.13 to $.14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020. Based on a recent closing price of $11.30 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 4.96%.



Contact:

Kevin Twardy

CFO and COO

(989) 875-5528



