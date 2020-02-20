Veritas Farms Expands Distribution of its Orange Creme Lip Balm to 71 Bashas’ Stores in Arizona

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full-spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has expanded distribution of its Full-Spectrum CBD-Infused Orange Creme Lip Balm to 45 Bashas’ Supermarkets beginning in late January.



Bashas’ Supermarkets is a family-owned grocery store chain located in Arizona. The lip balm will be merchandised in a Bashas’ lip care set alongside of all mainstream lip care products. Veritas Farms has experienced explosive growth in the full-spectrum hemp lip care segment, as the Orange Creme single is a top unit seller according to recent IRI data.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We are very happy to work with Bashas’ Supermarkets and distribute our Full-Spectrum CBD-Infused Lip Balm across Arizona. Bashas’ is known to offer some of the highest quality products on the market, and we are honored to have our product on their shelves.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

About Bashas’ Supermarkets

Bashas’ Supermarkets is a division of Bashas’ Family of Stores, a family-owned Arizona grocer founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.bashas.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

833-691-4367 (option 3)

ir@theveritasfarms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.