Melco Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

In connection with the Company’s acquisition of a 75% interest in ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited (“ICR Cyprus”) from its parent company, Melco International Development Limited, on July 31, 2019, all periods presented in this press release have been restated to include the assets and liabilities and financial results of the ICR Cyprus group in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were US$1.45 billion, representing an increase of approximately 3% from US$1.41 billion for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to better performance in the mass market table games segment.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$173.4 million, compared with operating income of US$203.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 15%.

Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$409.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$427.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 4%.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$68.1 million, or US$0.14 per ADS, compared with US$126.6 million, or US$0.26 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$12.7 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2018 was US$1.7 million, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the fourth quarter of 2019, despite macro headwinds and the events in Hong Kong, mass gaming operations at all of Melco’s integrated resorts have remained robust, which drove group-wide mass table games revenue to expand approximately 12% year-over-year to an all-time-record-high of US$850 million. Adjusted Property EBITDA for the fiscal year 2019 has also expanded 14% year-over-year to reach an all-time-record-high of US$1,689 million.

“Melco’s portfolio of award-winning integrated resorts, commitment to excellence, and determination to push boundaries have been widely recognized, most recently by the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2020 with the company remaining as the leading integrated resort operator in the world with the highest number of Michelin-stars. In the recently published 2020 Forbes Travel Guide, Melco was awarded with a record-breaking 107 stars, with Morpheus honored as the world’s first and only establishment to attain Forbes Five-Stars across its entire hotel, spa and dining facilities, after a year of its grand opening. The Morpheus Spa also won the Forbes Spa of the Year Award, attaining the highest score among the world's most outstanding spa establishments.

“Melco continues to prioritize sustainability in its operations. In March 2019, Melco became the first and only hospitality group and integrated resort signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a global initiative to tackle plastic waste and pollution, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with the UN Environment. In December 2019, Melco became the first integrated resort and hotel operator in the Macau SAR and Hong Kong SAR to receive ISO 41001:2018 for its efforts in facilities management systems (FMS). Melco has also attained ISO 50001:2018 for effective energy management systems (EnMS) and was recognized by global environmental disclosure system CDP as one of China’s leading companies in sustainability.

“Construction on the further expansion of Studio City is progressing. Upon completion, it will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world’s largest indoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE spaces.

“The Board has, after evaluating the Company’s current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, decided to declare another quarterly dividend of US$0.16512 per ADS.

“Melco remains committed to managing its balance sheet in a prudent manner. As of December 31, 2019, net-debt-to-last-twelve-months-EBITDA remained modest at approximately 2x, enabling us to continue with our regular dividend program, while retaining ample financial flexibility to reinvest in our existing properties and to pursue new development opportunities.

“Lastly, Japan continues to be a core focus for us. In September 2019, we announced our ‘Yokohama First’ policy as we focus our Japan team on bringing to Yokohama the best IR the world has ever seen. In December 2019, we submitted our response for the Yokohama RFC.

“We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, culture of exceptional guest service, and commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Yokohama realize the vision of developing a world-leading IR with a unique, Japanese touch.”

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$759.1 million compared to US$726.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$210.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$229.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip segment, partially offset by better performance in the mass market table games and gaming machines segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$15.96 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus US$11.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.19% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with US$1.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 33.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$1.20 billion, compared with US$1.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$105.4 million, compared with US$101.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$113.9 million compared to US$137.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Altira Macau generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip segment, partially offset by better performance in the mass market table games segment.

Rolling chip volume was US$4.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus US$6.52 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.09% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$167.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus US$127.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
   
Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$81.1 million, compared with US$29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average number of gaming machines to 195 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 136 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$7.4 million, compared with US$7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mocha Clubs Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Mocha Clubs generated US$5.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with US$4.7 million in the same period in 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$603.4 million, compared with US$593.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$358.3 million compared to US$340.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$102.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment, partially offset by softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$2.46 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus US$3.46 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$879.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with US$825.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$695.4 million, compared with US$641.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$52.1 million, compared with US$46.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$153.5 million compared to US$155.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$53.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$67.9 million in the comparable period of 2018. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip segment, partially offset by better performance in the mass market table games and gaming machines segments.

With increased competition in the market, City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$2.02 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus US$2.38 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 3.01% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$216.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with US$197.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$1.06 billion, compared with US$0.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 5.3% for both quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$33.4 million, compared with US$29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cyprus Operations Fourth Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in 2021, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$24.7 million compared to US$15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Rolling chip volume was US$22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.61% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus US$34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$349.5 million, compared with US$194.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were US$91.1 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$84.4 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$169.3 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 of which US$14.2 million was related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2019 referred to in this press release is US$14.1 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated February 20, 2020 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2019 aggregated to US$1.43 billion, including US$37.5 million of restricted cash, which was primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$4.39 billion, within which US$0.1 million was classified as current.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2019 were US$134.6 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams, City of Dreams Manila and Studio City as well as developments at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited reported total operating revenues of US$5.74 billion versus US$5.19 billion in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to better performance in the mass market table games segment.

Operating income for 2019 was US$747.7 million, compared with operating income of US$613.4 million for 2018, representing an increase of 22%.

Adjusted Property EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was US$1.69 billion compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.49 billion in 2018. The year-over-year improvement in Adjusted Property EBITDA was mainly attributable to better performance in the mass market table games segment.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2019 was US$373.2 million, or US$0.78 per ADS, compared with US$340.3 million, or US$0.68 per ADS, for 2018. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2019 was US$21.1 million and the net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2018 was US$1.4 million, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Dividend Declaration

On February 20, 2020, our Board considered and approved the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend of US$0.05504 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2019 (the “Quarterly Dividend”). The Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or about March 12, 2020 to our shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on March 2, 2020, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Quarterly Dividend.

Recent Developments

On February 4, 2020, the Macau government announced all casinos in Macau would be closed for a 15-day period commencing on February 5, 2020. On February 17, 2020, the Macau government announced, subject to the implementation of certain health-related precautionary measures, casinos in Macau may resume operations on February 20, 2020. The Macau government further announced casinos in Macau will be allowed a period of up to 30 days from February 20, 2020 to resume operations. Gaming operations at City of Dreams, Mocha Clubs and Studio City resumed on February 20, 2020. Gaming operations at Altira Macau will resume at a subsequent date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1)  “Adjusted EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income, net income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2)  “Adjusted net income” is net income before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018    
  (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)   (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)  
                         
OPERATING REVENUES                        
Casino $ 1,248,916     $ 1,226,193     $ 4,976,686     $ 4,496,625    
Rooms   90,990       89,513       349,908       311,028    
Food and beverage   62,375       56,057       235,120       204,171    
Entertainment, retail and other   48,360       40,223       175,087       177,118    
Total operating revenues   1,450,641       1,411,986       5,736,801       5,188,942    
                         
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                        
Casino   (843,550 )     (804,846 )     (3,266,736 )     (3,001,310 )  
Rooms   (22,553 )     (22,590 )     (89,778 )     (78,377 )  
Food and beverage   (48,004 )     (44,190 )     (181,456 )     (161,184 )  
Entertainment, retail and other   (26,906 )     (21,613 )     (99,945 )     (92,449 )  
General and administrative   (136,480 )     (124,032 )     (559,480 )     (505,930 )  
Payments to the Philippine Parties   (11,433 )     (15,030 )     (57,428 )     (60,778 )  
Pre-opening costs   (209 )     (4,998 )     (4,847 )     (55,390 )  
Development costs   (17,560 )     (11,301 )     (57,433 )     (23,029 )  
Amortization of gaming subconcession   (14,240 )     (13,881 )     (56,841 )     (56,809 )  
Amortization of land use rights   (5,677 )     (5,534 )     (22,659 )     (22,646 )  
Depreciation and amortization   (149,343 )     (132,453 )     (571,705 )     (488,446 )  
Property charges and other   (1,237 )     (8,190 )     (20,815 )     (29,147 )  
Total operating costs and expenses   (1,277,192 )     (1,208,658 )     (4,989,123 )     (4,575,495 )  
OPERATING INCOME   173,449       203,328       747,678       613,447    
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)                        
Interest income   2,142       1,422       9,311       5,471    
Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest   (84,434 )     (73,992 )     (310,102 )     (264,880 )  
Other finance costs   (1,065 )     (564 )     (2,738 )     (4,630 )  
Foreign exchange losses, net   (1,347 )     (4,823 )     (10,756 )     (10,497 )  
Other (expenses) income, net   (3,748 )     672       (23,914 )     3,684    
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (2,612 )     (3,248 )     (6,333 )     (3,461 )  
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       (579 )     -    
Total non-operating expenses, net   (91,064 )     (80,533 )     (345,111 )     (274,313 )  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   82,385       122,795       402,567       339,134    
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) CREDIT   (1,562 )     5,477       (8,339 )     (238 )  
NET INCOME   80,823       128,272       394,228       338,896    
NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS   (12,684 )     (1,689 )     (21,055 )     1,403    
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED $ 68,139     $ 126,583     $ 373,173     $ 340,299    
                         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE:                    
Basic $ 0.047     $ 0.087     $ 0.260     $ 0.226    
Diluted $ 0.047     $ 0.087     $ 0.258     $ 0.224    
                         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS:                        
Basic $ 0.142     $ 0.261     $ 0.779     $ 0.678    
Diluted $ 0.142     $ 0.260     $ 0.775     $ 0.673    
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                        
USED IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED                        
PER SHARE CALCULATION:                        
Basic   1,437,196,123       1,454,682,399       1,436,569,083       1,506,551,789    
Diluted   1,444,028,468       1,459,705,276       1,443,447,422       1,516,410,062    
                         
                         
(3) In connection with the Company's acquisition of a 75% interest in ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited ("ICR Cyprus") from its parent company, Melco International Development Limited, on July 31, 2019, all periods presented in these financial statements have been restated to include the assets and liabilities and financial results of the ICR Cyprus group in accordance with applicable accounting standards.  
   

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
             
             
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2019   2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)  
             
ASSETS            
             
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,394,982   $ 1,472,423  
Investment securities   49,369     91,598  
Restricted cash   37,390     48,037  
Accounts receivable, net   284,333     242,089  
Amounts due from affiliated companies   442     87,394  
Inventories   43,959     41,093  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   84,197     95,176  
Total current assets   1,894,672     2,077,810  
             
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET   5,723,909     5,784,343  
GAMING SUBCONCESSION, NET   141,440     197,533  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET   31,628     31,454  
GOODWILL   95,620     81,376  
LONG-TERM PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER ASSETS   176,478     186,708  
INVESTMENT SECURITIES   568,936     -  
RESTRICTED CASH   130     129  
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS   3,558     2,992  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS   111,043     -  
LAND USE RIGHTS, NET   741,008     759,651  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,488,422   $ 9,121,996  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
             
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable $ 21,882   $ 25,003  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,420,516     1,671,630  
Income tax payable   8,516     4,903  
Operating lease liabilities, current   33,152     -  
Finance lease liabilities, current   39,725     34,659  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   146     395,547  
Amounts due to affiliated companies   1,523     15,186  
Total current liabilities   1,525,460     2,146,928  
             
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET   4,393,985     3,665,370  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   18,773     29,286  
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES   56,677     54,746  
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT   88,259     -  
FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT   262,040     253,374  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   6,345,194     6,149,704  
             
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Ordinary shares   14,565     15,385  
Treasury shares   (90,585)     (657,389)  
Additional paid-in capital   3,178,579     3,715,579  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (18,803)     (59,332)  
Accumulated losses   (644,788)     (716,966)  
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity   2,438,968     2,297,277  
Noncontrolling interests   704,260     675,015  
Total equity   3,143,228     2,972,292  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,488,422   $ 9,121,996  
             

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to  
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2019   2018   2019   2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)   (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)  
                         
Net Income Attributable to                        
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 68,139     $ 126,583     $ 373,173     $ 340,299    
Pre-opening Costs   209       4,998       4,847       55,390    
Development Costs   17,560       11,301       57,433       23,029    
Property Charges and Other   1,237       8,190       20,815       29,147    
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt   2,612       3,248       6,333       3,461    
Costs Associated with Debt Modification   -       -       579       -    
Income Tax Impact on Adjustments   (333 )     (3,944 )     (4,549 )     (4,123 )  
Noncontrolling Interests Impact on Adjustments   (373 )     (4,050 )     (7,556 )     (10,246 )  
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to                        
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 89,051     $ 146,326     $ 451,075     $ 436,957    
                         
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE:                    
Basic $ 0.062     $ 0.101     $ 0.314     $ 0.290    
Diluted $ 0.062     $ 0.100     $ 0.312     $ 0.288    
                         
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS:                    
Basic $ 0.186     $ 0.302     $ 0.942     $ 0.870    
Diluted $ 0.185     $ 0.301     $ 0.937     $ 0.864    
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                        
USED IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED                        
PER SHARE CALCULATION:                        
Basic   1,437,196,123       1,454,682,399       1,436,569,083       1,506,551,789    
Diluted   1,444,028,468       1,459,705,276       1,443,447,422       1,516,410,062    
                         

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
                                                 
                                                 
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2019  
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                                                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,845   $ 4,010   $ 145,659     $ 73,859   $ 18,137   $ 5,704     $ (81,765 )   $ 173,449  
                                                 
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -     -       -     11,433     -       -       11,433  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -     -       -     778     -       -       778  
Pre-opening Costs   -     -     2       12     -     195       -       209  
Development Costs   -     -     -       -     -     -       17,560       17,560  
Depreciation and Amortization   5,679     1,686     63,277       42,677     23,086     2,692       30,163       169,260  
Share-based Compensation   118     33     956       376     426     51       7,323       9,283  
Property Charges and Other   7     -     547       522     2     -       159       1,237  
Adjusted EBITDA   13,649     5,729     210,441       117,446     53,862     8,642       (26,560 )     383,209  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -     -       -     -     -       26,560       26,560  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 13,649   $ 5,729   $ 210,441     $ 117,446   $ 53,862   $ 8,642     $ -     $ 409,769  
                                                 
                                                 
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2018  
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)   (Restated)(3)   (Restated)(3)   (Restated)(3)  
                                                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,591   $ 2,050   $ 165,786     $ 56,174   $ 25,824   $ (673 )   $ (60,424 )   $ 203,328  
                                                 
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -     -       -     15,030     -       -       15,030  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -     -       -     747     -       -       747  
Pre-opening Costs   37     -     (33 )     4,140     138     716       -       4,998  
Development Costs   -     -     -       -     -     -       11,301       11,301  
Depreciation and Amortization   5,185     2,181     63,175       41,569     18,680     2,192       18,886       151,868  
Share-based Compensation   110     47     873       423     270     26       5,176       6,925  
Property Charges and Other   238     454     (57 )     377     7,181     -       (3 )     8,190  
Adjusted EBITDA   20,161     4,732     229,744       102,683     67,870     2,261       (25,064 )     402,387  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -     -       -     -     -       25,064       25,064  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 20,161   $ 4,732   $ 229,744     $ 102,683   $ 67,870   $ 2,261     $ -     $ 427,451  
                                                 

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
                                                 
                                                 
  Year Ended December 31, 2019  
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                                                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 27,830   $ 16,160     $ 655,234   $ 221,947   $ 100,381     $ 16,849     $ (290,723 )   $ 747,678  
                                                 
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -       -     -     57,428       -       -       57,428  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -       -     -     3,061       -       -       3,061  
Pre-opening Costs   25     -       31     2,567     (7 )     2,231       -       4,847  
Development Costs   -     -       -     -     -       -       57,433       57,433  
Depreciation and Amortization   23,159     7,295       258,407     180,038     80,617       10,498       91,191       651,205  
Share-based Compensation   376     153       3,791     1,489     1,427       179       24,382       31,797  
Property Charges and Other   80     (328 )     5,313     9,057     4,184       -       2,509       20,815  
Adjusted EBITDA   51,470     23,280       922,776     415,098     247,091       29,757       (115,208 )     1,574,264  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -       -     -     -       -       115,208       115,208  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 51,470   $ 23,280     $ 922,776   $ 415,098   $ 247,091     $ 29,757     $ -     $ 1,689,472  
                                                 
                                                 
  Year Ended December 31, 2018  
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio City   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)   (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)   (Restated)(3)   (Restated)(3)   (Restated)(3)  
                                                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 34,789   $ 12,897     $ 500,200   $ 188,684   $ 122,908     $ (13,464 )   $ (232,567 )   $ 613,447  
                                                 
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -       -     -     60,778       -       -       60,778  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -       -     -     3,001       -       -       3,001  
Pre-opening Costs   37     -       32,624     4,550     158       18,021       -       55,390  
Development Costs   -     -       -     -     -       -       23,029       23,029  
Depreciation and Amortization   19,655     8,413       209,622     176,006     75,274       3,825       75,106       567,901  
Share-based Compensation   388     158       3,472     1,577     (129 )     79       19,598       25,143  
Property Charges and Other   678     22       10,460     4,471     7,209       -       6,307       29,147  
Adjusted EBITDA   55,547     21,490       756,378     375,288     269,199       8,461       (108,527 )     1,377,836  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -       -     -     -       -       108,527       108,527  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 55,547   $ 21,490     $ 756,378   $ 375,288   $ 269,199     $ 8,461     $ -     $ 1,486,363  
                                                 

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2018     2019   2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)   (Unaudited)   (Restated)(3)
                       
Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 68,139   $ 126,583     $ 373,173   $ 340,299  
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests   12,684     1,689       21,055     (1,403 )
Net Income   80,823     128,272       394,228     338,896  
Income Tax Expense (Credit)   1,562     (5,477 )     8,339     238  
Interest and Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net   91,064     80,533       345,111     274,313  
Property Charges and Other   1,237     8,190       20,815     29,147  
Share-based Compensation   9,283     6,925       31,797     25,143  
Depreciation and Amortization   169,260     151,868       651,205     567,901  
Development Costs   17,560     11,301       57,433     23,029  
Pre-opening Costs   209     4,998       4,847     55,390  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   778     747       3,061     3,001  
Payments to the Philippine Parties   11,433     15,030       57,428     60,778  
Adjusted EBITDA   383,209     402,387       1,574,264     1,377,836  
Corporate and Other Expenses   26,560     25,064       115,208     108,527  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 409,769   $ 427,451     $ 1,689,472   $ 1,486,363  
                       

 

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Supplemental Data Schedule  
                       
                       
        Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
        December 31,   December 31,  
          2019       2018       2019       2018    
Room Statistics:                      
Altira Macau                      
Average daily rate (4)     $ 184     $ 188     $ 179     $ 189    
Occupancy per available room     99 %     100 %     99 %     99 %  
Revenue per available room (5)   $ 182     $ 188     $ 177     $ 188    
                       
City of Dreams                      
Average daily rate (4)     $ 217     $ 222     $ 209     $ 212    
Occupancy per available room     98 %     97 %     98 %     97 %  
Revenue per available room (5)   $ 212     $ 216     $ 205     $ 206    
                       
Studio City                      
Average daily rate (4)     $ 138     $ 138     $ 135     $ 138    
Occupancy per available room     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %  
Revenue per available room (5)   $ 138     $ 138     $ 135     $ 138    
                       
City of Dreams Manila                    
Average daily rate (4)     $ 178     $ 162     $ 176     $ 159    
Occupancy per available room     98 %     98 %     98 %     98 %  
Revenue per available room (5)   $ 176     $ 159     $ 173     $ 156    
                       
                       
Other Information:                      
Altira Macau                      
Average number of table games     102       103       103       104    
Average number of gaming machines     195       136       178       129    
Table games win per unit per day (6)   $ 18,839     $ 23,849     $ 19,605     $ 20,546    
Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 145     $ 102     $ 195     $ 137    
                       
City of Dreams                      
Average number of table games     511       477       516       476    
Average number of gaming machines     782       774       822       724    
Table games win per unit per day (6)   $ 18,855     $ 18,187     $ 18,504     $ 16,257    
Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 724     $ 547     $ 562     $ 737    
                       
Studio City                      
Average number of table games     292       293       293       292    
Average number of gaming machines     935       987       947       957    
Table games win per unit per day (6)   $ 13,204     $ 13,233     $ 12,663     $ 14,076    
Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 242     $ 254     $ 230     $ 240    
                       
City of Dreams Manila                    
Average number of table games     324       301       311       300    
Average number of gaming machines     2,280       2,057       2,265       1,929    
Table games win per unit per day (6)   $ 4,340     $ 5,408     $ 4,421     $ 5,536    
Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 266     $ 261     $ 259     $ 278    
                       
Cyprus Operations                    
Average number of table games     37       34       38       33    
Average number of gaming machines     436       275       388       264    
Table games win per unit per day (6)   $ 2,212     $ 1,787     $ 2,475     $ 2,206    
Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 429     $ 397     $ 431     $ 388    
                       
                       
(4) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms  
(5) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available  
(6) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis  
(7) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis  

