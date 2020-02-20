Juniper Networks Mist Named as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global with Strongest Placement for “Completeness of Vision”

Mist continues to expand location use cases with robust ecosystem of partners and standards-based IoT, ultra-wideband, radar, Wi-Fi and virtual Bluetooth LE technologies

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company and a pioneer in AI-driven networking and a leader in secure AI-driven networks, today announced that has it been named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for the second consecutive year. In this most recent Gartner report, Juniper Mist is a Visionary and had the best placement in completeness of vision relative to other vendors. We believe this Visionary placement validates the unique value proposition of the solution, which includes an open programmable architecture, patented Virtual BLE that eliminates the need for physical beacons, and extensive integration of third-party components including new partner solutions that leverage ultra-wideband and Wi-Fi radar for advanced location use cases.



“The Juniper Mist team is excited to be a Visionary yet again in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global with the best position on the ‘completeness of vision’ axis,” said Sujai Hajela, Co-Founder and SVP, Mist Systems. “We have seen significant interest in the industry for location-based services using open standards and are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to bring continued ongoing value to our customer base.”

The Mist solution is continuing to gain traction among top companies worldwide with over 150% year-over-year growth and three of the Fortune 10 as customers.

“Through Gartner inquiries, clients have noted the need to provide a single framework that integrates multiple technologies to solve multiple location issues, while eliminating redundancy and providing a lower overall cost.” Additionally, Gartner notes that, “For the second consecutive year, our customer reference survey supports that trend, with over 75% of respondents reporting that they have multiple location use cases.”1

Within the past year, Juniper has formed partnerships with several innovative and complementary location technology companies that further strengthen its rich technology partner ecosystem and will help address additional location-based use cases to meet client needs.

1 Over 350 inquiries on indoor location services with current and proposed Gartner clients during 2019. Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmerman, 13 January 2020. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

