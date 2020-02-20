In-App Spending Drives Mobile Video and Header Bidding Growth in Q4 2019, according to PubMatic Report

Major shift to apps and earlier shopping behavior drive increases in mobile volume and eCPM

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic today released the findings of its Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI), highlighting the growth of mobile advertising in Q4 2019 and the opportunity in 2020. With high connection speeds available in North America and Western Europe, in-app video ad spending more than doubled in both regions last quarter and grew faster than in Q4 2018. APAC also saw strong growth in the quarter, with spending increasing 50 percent across the region.



“Mobile is increasingly playing a starring role across digital channels, with in-app video ads leading the way. Mobile header bidding surpassed desktop for the first time, and mobile shoppers set a record for early holiday shopping,” said Paulina Klimenko, SVP of Corporate Development and General Manager for Mobile at PubMatic. “We understand the strategic value of mobile for our publishers and advertisers, and are excited to deliver innovative solutions to take advantage of this growth in the near term.”

Globally, mobile advertising is driving growth through three key trends:

Overall mobile platform spending rose 47 percent over last quarter, driven by in-app ads which spiked 62 percent. Mobile Header Bidding: The majority of header bidding ad spend growth came from mobile devices, propelling the mobile share of header bidding to 55 percent, up from 49 percent last quarter. Specifically, in-app header bidding spending doubled in Q3 2019, with strong performance across both Android and iOS platforms.

The majority of header bidding ad spend growth came from mobile devices, propelling the mobile share of header bidding to 55 percent, up from 49 percent last quarter. Specifically, in-app header bidding spending doubled in Q3 2019, with strong performance across both Android and iOS platforms. Earlier Holiday Shopping Surge: In Q4 2019, the holiday shopping surge began almost two weeks before Black Friday. Ad spending spiked 25 percent above the weekly Q4 average, at a noticeably higher rate than 2018 when it rose 16 percent over the same period.

QMI Methodology

PubMatic’s yield and data analytics team analyzes over 13 trillion advertiser bids on a monthly basis, utilizing the company’s best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q4 2019 QMI incorporates impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these reports to provide a high-level analysis of key trends within the mobile advertising industry. Analysis is based on PubMatic-sourced data except as noted. Percentages in some figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. “Monetized impressions” or “paid impressions” are defined as impressions that were sold through the PubMatic platform, and “eCPM” is defined as the cost per one thousand impressions. Disclaimer: This QMI may include inaccuracies or typographical errors, and is based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a third party. It may contain forward-looking statements about future results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may differ materially from PubMatic’s expressed expectations due to future risks and uncertainties, and past performance or trends are no guarantee of future results. PubMatic does not intend to update the information contained in this QMI if any information or statement contained herein later turns out to be inaccurate.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and nine data centers worldwide.

