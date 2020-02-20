Cabaletta Bio to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at investors.cabalettabio.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.



About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The C abaletta A pproach to selective B cell A blation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes C himeric A uto A ntibody R eceptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate is being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease, mucosal pemphigus vulgaris. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com .



Investors and Contacts:

Anup Marda

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cabalettabio.com



Media:

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

212-213-0006, ext. 315 / ext. 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com



