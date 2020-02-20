Benevity and CECP Announce Innovation Partnership, Will Support Annual Giving in Numbers Report

Benevity Reporting now delivers automated giving and volunteering data for survey participants

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced a new strategic partnership with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP), a CEO-led coalition of more than 200 of the world’s largest companies. Through the partnership, Benevity will automate delivery of giving and volunteering data for companies that participate in CECP’s annual Giving in Numbers survey and its resulting industry trends report, widely recognized for its role in providing data-backed insight into corporate purpose programs.



Companies who use Benevity will be able to access data in a format that directly corresponds to the Giving in Numbers survey questions. Using the Benevity Reporting platform, which currently provides Benevity clients self-serve access to over 30 stock reports, they will now have access to the new CECP Giving in Numbers Support report which includes data on total social investment, matching gifts, employee volunteer program hours and more.

“As we are both important partners to some of the world’s largest companies, this is an important collaboration for us to help meet companies’ needs and elevate their work,” said, Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP. “By automating the data download for Giving in Numbers survey participants, Benevity is helping to ensure that the data from their growing customer base is timely, accurate and most importantly, available for benchmarking social investment trends.”

"We are delighted to partner with CECP on their annual Giving in Numbers survey,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “We’ve seen tremendous progress in recent years of companies expanding their definition of and approach to social impact. CECP’s Giving in Numbers benchmarking not only celebrates our collective progress, but it also helps to inspire those who wish to rise to the occasion.”

The 2019 Giving in Numbers Survey is open until March 31, 2020. A first-look of results of the survey will be available at the CECP Summit, May 18-20, 2020. Giving in Numbers: 2020 Edition will be released in October 2020. Companies using Benevity can access the CECP Giving in Numbers Support report as of today.

