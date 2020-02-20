DENMAT RECEIVES FDA 510K AND ENTERS THE ORTHODONTIC CLEAR ALIGNER BUSINESS

Launch of OrthoClear™ clear aligners further accelerates DenMat’s trajectory for growth

/EIN News/ -- Lompoc, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), announces that it is entering the clear aligner market after receiving its FDA 510k for its new system in December of 2019. The 510k clearance allows the company to market, sell, design, manufacture and deliver orthodontic clear aligners to dental professionals and dental laboratories alike. Recently, the company acquired rights to the tradename “OrthoClear”, which will serve as the flagship brand for this new service offering.

“OrthoClear™ aligners are a perfect extension of services for the DenMat Lab,” says Robert Cartagena, COO for DenMat Holdings, LLC. “We specialize in large, complex cases, full-arch restorations, and high-end esthetics. Clear aligners are already being offered in the majority of our customers’ practices, and the demand for this service has been quite high from this group,” he shares.

“The availability of new digital manufacturing platforms allows DenMat to continue serving as a trusted partner for dental professionals, while expanding our laboratory services into what is a high growth area of dentistry,” Cartagena adds.

OrthoClear™ aligners are a natural addition for DenMat, the company behind the Lumineers® veneer system. Additionally, OrthoClear™ offers these key benefits:

3D Virtual Treatment Plan so that clinicians can review the tooth movements and anticipated results prior to the manufacturing stage for the aligners

A quick 5-day turnaround time for Virtual Treatment Plans

A 5-day turnaround time for the fabrication and delivery of custom aligners

Competitive pricing, which enables clinicians to adopt this service and expand their patient base for orthodontic treatment

Through the use of orthodontic aligners, dental professionals are able to offer a straightforward service to treat patients who have crowding, spacing issues, and malocclusion, at a fraction of the lab fees typically associated with such treatment. With global consumer demand for clear aligners growing, OrthoClear™ provides a cost-effective, dentist-supervised alternative for treatment as opposed to the “do-it-yourself” systems recently introduced to consumers.

Visit denmat.com/orthoclear to learn more about the OrthoClear™ aligner system.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

