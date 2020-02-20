miRagen Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0789 in the U.S. or 201-689-8562 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13699475. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of miRagen’s website at http://investors.miragen.com/events . Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen is developing cobomarsen for the treatment of patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma. Cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen is also developing remlarsen and MRG-229, which are product candidates for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. These product candidates are replacements for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is miRagen’s product candidate for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 535-7746

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



