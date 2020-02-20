There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,714 in the last 365 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Fourth quarter net sales up 14.1% and Annual net sales up 8.8%

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its fourth quarter and year-end operating results for 2019.

The Company announced that for the year ended December 31, 2019, net sales increased $30.4 million or 8.8% percent to $376.7 million. Pre-tax income was $15.3 million compared to $21.4 million in 2018. Net income for the fiscal year 2019 was $12.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in 2018.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $108.4 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to the 2018 fourth quarter of $95.0 million. Pre-tax income was $4.0 million compared to $5.7 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, reported for the fourth quarter 2018.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased with our overall performance in the fourth quarter and 2019 as a whole. Sales at BAMKO, which comprises our Promotional Products Segment, grew 54% for the quarter and 33% for the year, eclipsing $107 million. Sales at The Office Gurus, our Remote Staffing Segment, grew nicely at 17% and 16% for the quarter and year, respectively.  In our Uniform Segment we made significant progress to position ourselves for growth through the appointment of new leadership and re-organizations within our Healthcare and Employee ID businesses; the integration of our ERP system across the segment; expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in Haiti; and initiating the expansion and modernization of our largest automated warehouse facility in Arkansas. We are better positioned than ever with our leadership, teams, systems, infrastructure, expanded product assortment and service lines to meet and exceed our existing customers’ expectations and gain market share.  I’m quite satisfied with our progress in these areas during 2019 and am confident in the overall trajectory of our businesses as we enter 2020.”

CONFERENCE CALL
Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company’s website at www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2020. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations.  Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658.  Please reference conference number 10139049 for all replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:      
Michael Attinella     Hala Elsherbini
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer -OR-   Halliburton Investor Relations
(727) 803-7170     (972) 458-8000

Comparative figures are as follows:


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
             
    Years Ended December 31,
      2019     2018     2017
Net sales   $ 376,701   $ 346,350   $ 266,814
             
Costs and expenses:            
Cost of goods sold     247,772     224,653     170,462
Selling and administrative expenses     107,282     96,710     70,592
Other periodic pension costs     1,962     385     1,224
Interest expense     4,399     3,207     802
      361,415     324,955     243,080
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     -     -     1,048
Income before taxes on income     15,286     21,395     24,782
Income tax expense     3,220     4,420     9,760
Net income   $ 12,066   $ 16,975   $ 15,022
             
Net income per share:            
Basic   $ 0.81   $ 1.14   $ 1.04
Diluted   $ 0.79   $ 1.10   $ 0.99
             
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period            
Basic     14,945,165     14,937,786     14,510,156
Diluted     15,266,408     15,472,133     15,118,768
             
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.400   $ 0.390   $ 0.365
             



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,  
(In thousands, except share and par value data)  
           
    December 31,  
      2019       2018    
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 9,038     $ 5,362    
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,964 and $2,042, respectively     79,746       64,017    
Accounts receivable - other     1,083       1,744    
Inventories     73,379       70,203    
Contract assets     38,533       49,236    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,934       6,650    
Total current assets     211,713       197,212    
Property, plant and equipment, net     32,825       28,769    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     5,445       -    
Intangible assets, net     62,536       66,312    
Goodwill     36,292       33,961    
Other assets     10,122       8,832    
Total assets   $ 358,933     $ 335,086    
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   $ 33,271     $ 24,685    
Other current liabilities     18,894       14,767    
Current portion of long-term debt     15,286       6,000    
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     1,905       941    
Total current liabilities     69,356       46,393    
Long-term debt     104,003       111,522    
Long-term pension liability     10,253       8,705    
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities     3,423       5,422    
Long-term operating lease liabilities     2,380       -    
Deferred tax liability     7,042       8,475    
Other long-term liabilities     4,922       3,648    
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)          
Shareholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)     -       -    
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 15,227,604 and 15,202,387 shares, respectively.     15       15    
Additional paid-in capital     57,442       55,859    
Retained earnings     107,581       103,032    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:          
Pensions     (7,224 )     (7,673 )  
Cash flow hedges     91       113    
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (351 )     (425 )  
Total shareholders’ equity     157,554       150,921    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 358,933     $ 335,086    
           



 SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,  
(In thousands)  
               
    Years Ended December 31,  
      2019       2018       2017    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net income   $ 12,066     $ 16,975     $ 15,022    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization     8,272       7,906       5,653    
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable     1,323       867       1,002    
Share-based compensation expense     1,484       2,264       1,664    
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision     (1,595 )     (665 )     5,114    
Gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment     (5 )     -       (1,048 )  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     (74 )     (1,116 )     (89 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses:              
Accounts receivable - trade     (17,104 )     (4,886 )     (4,731 )  
Accounts receivable - other     660       105       1,237    
Contract asset     10,703       (3,382 )     -    
Inventories     (4,984 )     2,429       4,250    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (3,479 )     2,622       (4,151 )  
Other assets     (1,717 )     (1,257 )     (4,504 )  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities     10,904       (1,344 )     3,362    
Long-term pension liability     2,138       (128 )     (2,577 )  
Other long-term liabilities     1,415       (526 )     2,523    
Net cash provided from operating activities     20,007       19,864       22,727    
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (9,672 )     (4,869 )     (4,248 )  
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment     5       -       2,858    
Acquisition of businesses, net of acquired cash     -       (85,597 )     (7,988 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (9,667 )     (90,466 )     (9,378 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from long-term debt     165,314       206,025       74,387    
Repayment of long-term debt     (163,645 )     (127,439 )     (77,573 )  
Payment of cash dividends     (6,046 )     (5,836 )     (5,269 )  
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     (961 )     (2,861 )     (1,800 )  
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options     283       727       1,872    
Tax benefit from vesting of acquisition related restricted stock     30       445       650    
Tax withholdings on exercise of stock rights     -       (17 )     (1,186 )  
Common stock reacquired and retired     (1,685 )     (2,906 )     -    
Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities     (6,710 )     68,138       (8,919 )  
               
Effect of exchange rates on cash     46       (304 )     51    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     3,676       (2,768 )     4,481    
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year     5,362       8,130       3,649    
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year   $ 9,038     $ 5,362     $ 8,130    
               

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.