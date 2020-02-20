MustGrow Announces Batch Production of Liquid Product for Further Testing as a Bio-Pesticide and Bio-Herbicide

Mustard-derived concentrated Liquid Formulation has been successfully produced for additional testing.



Testing will focus on pests & diseases that threaten high-value crops and as a bio-herbicide on hard-to-kill weeds.

More farmers are seeking ‘natural biological’ alternatives to ‘chemistry-based’ products, some of which are dangerous to human health.

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based biological crop protection products, is pleased to announce that it has batch-produced 200 liters (53 gallons) of its mustard-derived liquid product (“Liquid Formulation”) for further testing as both a bio-pesticide and bio-herbicide. Independent third party research facilities will be performing a series of tests on soil-borne pests & diseases and hard-to-kill weeds to generate additional efficacy data.

MustGrow’s patented mustard-derived natural biologic products have consistently demonstrated efficacious benefits similar to synthetic chemicals, but without the harmful safety profile often associated with these chemical products. The need for natural bio-pesticides and bio-herbicides is increasing as farmers, consumers and regulators seek ‘natural biological’ alternatives to synthetic chemicals.

Bio-Pesticide: Treating High Value Crops

MustGrow’s signature bio-pesticide products are derived from mustard seed, utilizing the mustard plant’s natural defense mechanism as a pre-plant soil treatment. MustGrow’s granular product is already approved by the EPA across several U.S. states and by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit, vegetable, turf and ornamental bio-pesticide. MustGrow is now leveraging its existing granular registrations to procure a new registration for its Liquid Formulation, which utilizes the same mustard-derived approach. MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation may be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features such as concentration of active ingredient, more efficacious results, and ease of handling.

Previous work with National Research Council Canada ("NRC") tested economic viability of the Liquid Formulation. Effective application use-rates achieved >95% control of soil-borne pests & diseases at application rates as low as 2.5-5.0 gal/acre – believed by MustGrow to be economically feasible in some fruits, vegetables, turf and ornamental crops. Further testing will generate data requisite for advancing the Liquid Formulation bio-pesticide registration, MustGrow’s primary focus for 2020 corporate value creation.

Bio-Herbicide: Hard-To-Kill Weeds

An independent third party facility will be performing a series of tests on two hard-to-kill weeds to generate additional efficacy data on MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation for use as a bio-herbicide. As previously reported, MustGrow had completed a series of application rate tests with Canada’s National Research Council to determine the applicability of MustGrow’s natural mustard-derived technology as a bio-herbicide. Using multiple application methods, herbicidal control was achieved after only 72 hours – controlling the trial plants from the root up. This strong data validated MustGrow’s natural science-based approach, utilizing the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism, not only as a bio-pesticide, but also as a bio-herbicide.

MustGrow’s existing patent portfolio protects both method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived approach to controlling unwanted pests, diseases, and now weeds.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including organic fruits & vegetables. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format that with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

The Company has approximately 37 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

