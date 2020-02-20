AGBU to Host “Women Shaping the World” on March 7th in NYC

A day-long conference and networking event to inspire and connect changemakers in diverse fields

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) is hosting a day-long conference to give women a platform to connect, share ideas and be inspired by changemakers in diverse fields who have made transformative change, locally and globally, through their careers, civic and philanthropic work.

“Women Shaping the World” will be held Saturday, March 7th from 10am to 3pm at Convene in Lower Manhattan. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, it will also feature the launch of AGBU’s new global women’s initiative, built on the success of AGBU Armenia’s Women Entrepreneurs (W.E.) program, designed to empower women in Armenia to succeed economically and socially.

The conference will open with Suni Harford, President of UBS Asset Management and a long-time advocate for developing women leaders in finance and business. A dynamic panel discussion will follow, featuring Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President and CEO of Women’s World Banking, the world’s largest network of microfinance institutions and banks; Carineh Martin, a leading luxury brands executive who co-founded RAD, which partners with talent and brands to use the Red Carpet for advocacy and social good; and the academy-award winning senior producer Katherine Sarafian from Pixar. Moderating the panel will be Alexis Alexanian, an independent producer and former President of New York Women in Film & Television.

Following lunch and the launch of AGBU’s new initiative, conference participants will have the opportunity to engage in small group discussions led by leading professionals in different industries.

Registration for the full-day event is $100 and $50 for young professionals. Sign up at www.agbuevents.org/womensconference.

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora. Since 1906, AGBU has remained true to one overarching goal: to create a foundation for the prosperity of all Armenians. To learn more visit www.agbu.org.

Nana Shakhnazaryan Armenian General Benevolent Union 2123196383 nshakhnazaryan@agbu.org



