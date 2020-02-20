Colabor Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:



North-American participants, dial toll-free 1-877-223-4471

International dial-in 1-647-788-4922

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 and enter the code 8476895. The recording will be available as of Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 13:30 p.m. until Thursday March 19, 2020 at 23:59 p.m.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Gagné

Chief Financial Officer

Groupe Colabor Inc.

450-449-4911 ext. 1308

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

450-449-0026 ext. 1308







