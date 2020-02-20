Clever Leaves Launches Global Direct-to-Business Sales Platform to Offer Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Extracts and Products

Clever Leaves 360 platform to offer customizable portfolio of bulk, white-label and private label products

/EIN News/ -- BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves, a leading multi-national operator (MNO) and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis and hemp extracts, announced that it has launched its direct-to-business sales platform, Clever Leaves 360 , which offers pharmaceutical -grade cannabis extracts and finished products fit for a broad range of industries.



The Company’s portfolio of products can be delivered anywhere in the world where the regulatory framework allows, and Clever Leaves 360 currently serves clients throughout Europe, Australia, and South America. The platform offers businesses wholesale cannabis extracts with the ability to customize based on concentration, delivery system and size. Their current product portfolio includes medical-grade high CBD dry flower, CBD isolate, THC-free full spectrum CBD oil and full spectrum extracts. In the coming months, Clever Leaves 360 will also begin offering pharmaceutical-grade high THC extracts as well as high THC dry flower.

“Being one of the first cannabis companies with international exportation experience, we’ve acquired vast knowledge of the supply chain process and the ability in our cultivation and extraction facilities to provide pharmaceutical- grade standards. The Clever Leaves 360 sales platform strengthens our strategy to deliver value in every touchpoint and become a business partner for our clients around the world, including partners in newer industries looking to tap into the burgeoning international medical cannabis industry,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

Clever Leaves 360 offers value through:

Reliable Supply: control and tracking throughout the supply chain ensures a consistent product in both quality and supply

Competitive Pricing: vertically integrated and focused on large-scale, cost-effective production results in one of the most competitive business solutions in the world

Sustainable Operations: advanced operational processes combined with optimal environmental conditions to mitigate the environmental impact at every stage of the value chain

Innovation Partners: a talented multidisciplinary team to drive innovation, experience, customization and knowledge to product creation and supply

For more information please visit: https://www.cleverleaves360.com/

About Clever Leaves

Northern Swan Holdings, Inc. and Eagle Canada Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Clever Leaves recently announced a definitive agreement to fully integrate their respective operations. Clever Leaves, the integrated company, is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws, and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and processing as the cornerstone of building out distribution and brands. Clever Leaves is a leading vertically integrated producer of medical cannabis and hemp extracts and is currently cultivating over 1.8 million square feet of greenhouses under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) in Colombia. Clever Leaves’ Colombian operations obtained its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from INVIMA, Colombia’s food and drug regulatory agency, after inspection of its top-of-the-line extraction facility and is being evaluated for certification under European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP). Clever Leaves’ first extraction facility is currently capable of extracting 24,000 kilograms of dried flower, with expansion underway to increase expected extraction capacity to 324,000 kilograms of dried flower per year by mid-2020. In November 2019, Clever Leaves received authorisation from INFARMED I.P., the Portuguese regulatory authority, to start cultivation operations in Portugal. Based on the pre-licence received, Clever Leaves currently has a medicinal cannabis crop in Portugal. Clever Leaves currently has a 90 hectare farm in Portugal of which it anticipates the first harvest and full licenses by 2020. Clever Leaves is one of the world’s largest hemp and medical cannabis producers, with a global footprint encompassing brands, extraction facilities, cultivation operations and other investments across Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, and more than 700 employees worldwide.

Press contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1347-487-6197

mmiller@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communication Director

+573102368830

Diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com



