Global Synthetic Pigments Market Outlook 2020 - 2030

The global synthetic pigments market was worth $27.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach $40.84 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic pigments market is expected to grow at a rate of 11% and reach $40.84 billion by 2023. The demand for high performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments, and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigments market. However, the growing awareness about adverse health effects of certain synthetic pigments is pushing pigments manufacturers to shift from chemical-based synthetic pigments to natural pigments, negatively impacting the market.

The synthetic pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic pigments and related services that are used in the field of paints, inks, and plastics containing insoluble materials and minerals to endure high heat, intense light, and exposure to weather or chemical agents.

The global synthetic pigments market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The synthetic pigments market is segmented into inorganic pigments and organic pigments.

By Geography - The global synthetic pigments is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific synthetic pigments market accounts for the largest share in the global synthetic pigments market with around 45% of the market.

Trends In The Synthetic Pigments Market

New and advanced pigments have the capability to cater to the fast-growing novel end-use industries and technologies such as 3D-printing, automotive industry, and others.

Potential Opportunities In The Synthetic Pigments Market

With increase in global chemicals mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and economic growth, the scope and potential for the global synthetic pigments market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Clariant, Synthesia, Cromatos, Atul, Waterside Colours, and DIC Corp.

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic pigments market overviews, analyzes and forecasts synthetic pigments market size and growth for the global synthetic pigments market, synthetic pigments market share, synthetic pigments market players, synthetic pigments market size, synthetic pigments market segments and geographies, synthetic pigments market trends, synthetic pigments market drivers and synthetic pigments market restraints, synthetic pigments market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic pigments market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

