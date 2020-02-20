Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market Worth $ 65.69 billion in 2019

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Phosphate Fertilizers Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global phosphate fertilzers market was worth $ 65.69 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 7% and reach $84.04 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global phosphate fertilizers market is expected to grow at a rate of about 7% and reach $84.04 billion by 2023. The increase in demand for food for the growing population will promote growth of the fertilizers market. However, the scarcity of phosphate rock is limiting the growth of phosphorus fertilizers.

The phosphate fertilizers market consists of sales of phosphate fertilizers. Phosphate fertilizer manufacturers produce phosphatic fertilizer materials and other phosphatic materials and mix them into fertilizers. Ammonium phosphate, defluorinated phosphate, and di-ammonium phosphate are examples of the phosphate fertilizer segment.

The global phosphate fertilizers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The phosphate fertilizers market is segmented into monoammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), superphosphate, and others.

By Geography - The global phosphate fertilizers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific phosphate fertilizers market accounts for the largest share in the global phosphate fertilizers market with around 42% of the market.

Trends In The Phosphate Fertilizers Market

There has been a rapid increase in production and exports of phosphates from China. In the past, there was limited supply of phosphate rock due to limited production capacity and monopolistic pricing in most countries, but over the past few years there has been a rapid increase in phosphate production in China. This is significant given that ten years ago, Chinese exports were close to zero.

Potential Opportunities In The Phosphate Fertilizers Market

With rapid increase in population growth and thereby increase in the need for crops, the scope and potential for the global phosphate fertilizers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Agrium Inc, Israel Chemicals Limited, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., PhosAgro, , Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group A, The Mosaic Company, and OCP S.A.

Phosphate Fertilizers Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides phosphate fertilizers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts phosphate fertilizers market size and growth for the global phosphate fertilizers market, phosphate fertilizers market share, phosphate fertilizers market players, phosphate fertilizers market size, phosphate fertilizers market segments and geographies, phosphate fertilizers market trends, phosphate fertilizers market drivers and phosphate fertilizers market restraints, phosphate fertilizers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The phosphate fertilizers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

