Medical Imaging Market 2020 Growth Factors, Technological Advancement and Trends by Manufacturers: RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet

Global Medical Imaging Market is forecasted to grow at 10.4% with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and development of innovative medical imaging contrast agents.



NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Medical Imaging Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd and more.

Medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 265,334.23 million by 2027 from USD 120,237.71 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Global Medical Imaging market?

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-imaging-market

Medical imaging can be thought of as a technique to create various internal images of the body for diagnosis and treatment of the disease. This technique is mainly useful in improving the health of people around the world, as it can help in the early diagnosis of some internal diseases and providing the right treatment for a particular disease. May also examine what has already been diagnosed with treatment.

The technology of medical imaging is used at the numerous levels of patient management process, such as screening, diagnosis, therapy delivery, staging, and medical follow-up. For instance, According to the National Health Council, in America, approximately 133 million people were affected by chronic diseases in 2019 and it is estimated that in 2020 this number will grow up to 157 million with 81 million people having multiple conditions. Increasing technology advancements will also drive the market.

Top Companies of Medical Imaging Market

The major players covered in the report are Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health (A subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Teleradiology Solutions, UNILABS, ONRAD, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Global Medical Imaging Market is segmented of the basis of type, modality, procedure, technology, patient age, application, end users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Cases of Chronic Diseases and New Technology Penetration

Global Medical Imaging Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical device industry with medical imaging sales, impact of technological development in contrast agents and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the medical imaging market.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Imaging Market Share Analysis

Global medical imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global medical imaging market.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of global medical imaging market.

For instance,

In December 2019, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) and Affidea (a pan-European leader in advanced clinical imaging) has signed an agreement to develop digital technologies and imaging in the Affidea network. The agreement contains 40 CT scanners, 60 new MRIs, 30 X-ray machines and 50 ultrasound equipment over the next 3 years. This agreement helped the company to increase its credibility in the market.

In May 2019, Carstream Health has launched new software, ImageView software. This software helps in the digital revolution in its mobile X-ray system with advanced features of Microsoft Window 10 which eases the collection of detector performance data. This new software helps the company to offer accurate information to the patient.

