Anglian Water and South East Water among confirmed attendees at Smart Water Systems 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 9th annual Smart Water Systems conference will convene in London on 20th – 21st April to explore the methods that water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded. The conference will focus on new technologies, IOT and artificial intelligence and how these can produce and analyse real-time data to ensure more effective leakage detection and management, to ultimately result in better customer engagement and decreased water usage.With just two months to go, SMi Group has released a list of companies who have already confirmed their attendance at the conference. Delegates can expect to meet and network with the following:Aclara | Anglian Water| De Watergroep | DHI | Dwr Cymru Welsh Water | FORCE Technology | Hagihon | Kalsin | Kamstrup | KERLINK | MetriNet an ATi UK Brand | Northumbrian Water | Oasen | OFWAT | Portsmouth Water | Royal Haskoning DHV | SES Water | Severn Trent Water | South East Water | Southern Water | Sutton & East Surrey Water | Thames Water Utilities | VA SYD | Vandcenter Syd | Watersprint | Wessex Water, plus more…Session highlights include:• Insight into Ofwat’s emerging strategy: Driving transformational innovation in the sector• How industry and departmental collaboration will improve efficiency of service• Data analytics from new technological innovations (satellites) and how this information can lead to more efficient leakage detection• Updates from both UK and European smart meter programmes• Explore whether IOT, AI and Automated Water Management can improve customer engagement and make networks more efficient• How Smart Metering can be utilised to achieve the Upcoming Per Capita Consumption (PCC) targets• Discover the best solutions to improve customer engagement and increase water reuse• Understand how to harness solutions and benefit from digital transformation to achieve excellenceInterested parties can register for the conference online; an early bird discount of £100 is available for bookings made before 28th February 2020: http://www.smart-water-systems.com/EINPR7 20 – 21 April 2020London, UKSponsored by: Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | Gutermann | ADVIZZOFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



