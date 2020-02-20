SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Completes sales of 5 Solar Plants in Oahu, Hawaii

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPI Solar, Inc. ("SPI Solar"), has completed the sale of 5 solar projects (Oahu 101-2, Oahu 101-4, Oahu 101-9, Oahu 101-14 and Oahu 101-19) totaling 3.3MWs. The projects are located on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.



"The successful development and sale of these 3.3MWs of solar projects is another strong testament to our development expertise," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We are delighted to contribute to the State of Hawaii’s goals of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company’s subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its headquarter in Hong Kong and U.S. operating office in Santa Clara, California, and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

