Global Digestive Health Products Market is Expected to Reach USD 59.3 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, NJ, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global digestive health products market is expected to grow from USD 31.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 59.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rising demand for nutritional & fortifying food additives, increasing issues about gut health and growing awareness among the population related to the importance of digestive health are the factors fuelling the digestive health products market. Constant government backing to new inventions in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry, with the development of the nutraceuticals sector representing a novel income generation channel, also plays an important role in driving the digestive health products market. However, stringent government regulations can also become the main challenge for this market.

Digestive health products are those type of products which intends to perk up the working of the digestive tract of human beings. Various elements of the digestive tract need important care as a result of their delicate nature. So, maintaining health with the utilization of digestive health products has surfaced as a key healthcare trend in several regions around the globe. Digestive health products are produced mainly to uphold healthy levels of acid in the stomach and reloading healthy gut bacteria that carry out a critical part in the absorption and digestion of all the nutrients existing in the food. Digestive constituents, such as probiotics, are broadly used in food products to reduce the threat of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and improve the quality of intestinal microflora. These products benefit in improving the overall health by making the immune system strong and by improving the situation of the gut, digestive system, and nutritional value.

Increasing demand for nutritional & fortifying food additives is one of the driving forces. Also, raising awareness among the population related to the importance of digestive health and increasing issues about gut health are also fuelling the growth of the market. But the high cost of ingredient development may hinder the growth of the market. However, developing countries to provide significant growth opportunities should drive the industry growth in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global digestive health products market include Chr. Hansen Holding, Nestle SA, E. I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Danone SA., Cargill Inc., Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc, and General Mills among others. To enhance their market position in the global digestive health products market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Kellogg introduced a new cereal called HI! Happy Inside featuring prebiotics, probiotics and fiber. The Michigan-based CPG company said its new product makes digestive wellness support easily accessible.

For instance in December 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (I.F.F.) had an agreement to acquire DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Nutrition & Biosciences business. This help the organization to expand the product portfolio in the food, beverage, health, wellness, home and personal care markets.

The probiotics segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 46.90% in 2017

The ingredients segment is classified probiotics, prebiotics, and food enzymes. The probiotics segment is dominating the market owing to their increasing demand by different food items manufacturers. Advancements in production technology and increased spending on R&D by major companies will drive the segment further. In addition, awareness regarding the health benefits, such as improved immune system, offered by these products is also fuelling the segment growth in the years.

The dairy products segment valued around USD 14.72 Billion in 2017.

Product type segment is divided into segments such as dairy products, bakery products, and cereals and non-alcoholic beverages. The dairy products segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017 owing to increasing demand for these foods.

The online retailer's segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 51.20% in 2017.

Sales channel segment includes modern trade, convenience stores, and online retailers. The online retailer's segment is dominating the digestive health products market in 2017. The online retailing segment is growing rapidly due to increasing consumer awareness and they may get numerous products to compare from.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Digestive Health Products Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global digestive health products market with USD 12.97 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. North America is dominating the market. Various companies in North America are implementing strategies to launch new products so as to enter different market segments. Increasing awareness regarding the availability of digestive health products has spurred the demand in North America. Government support for new developments and technological advancements have also offered a number of growth opportunities in the region. Factors, such as technological advancements, real-time product delivery, and abundance of specialty health products, have boosted the North American market. Asia- Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to the increasing awareness among the population, rising disposable income, and the growing number of the elderly population.

About the report:

The global digestive health products market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

