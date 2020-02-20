Freight Brokerage Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global freight brokerage market growth is estimated to have a huge compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% by 2024. The global market in homeopathy is estimated to increase from US $ 51200 million in 2019 to US$ 65200 million by 2024.

Freight brokerage is a successful business which is profitable to everyone in the business. A freight broker helps with the freight by finding the carriers to haul the load.

The leading players operating in the Freight Brokerage market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Freight Brokerage market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Freight Brokerage market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Freight Brokerage market.

The report is based on market shares and growth of Freight Brokerage market based on product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Key Players

The report has included a profiling of various prominent players in the market and different trends in the manufacturing landscape. It also identifies some of the new market entrants that are shaping the Freight Brokerage market landscape.

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Global Freight Brokerage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 : Regional analysis

The global Freight Brokerage market report has been categorised based on the regions such as USA, Europe, China, South Africa, RoA and RoW. The USA is the largest player in the global market with 73% profit share in 2017 and next comes Europe.

Global Freight Brokerage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 : Segmental analysis

The report is based on the type of freight such as Truckload, LTL etc. The report I categorised based on the application such as Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto & Industrial, Chemical, Other etc.

The report is also categorised based on the key drivers influencing the growth of the market, opportunities, challenges, risks etc. It also studies the trends and the impact on the present and future development.

Research Methodology

The market report has been collected with the support of many primary (surveys, interviews, observations,) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to analyze and collect proper information for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical evaluation. Porter’s Five Force Model was used to ascertain the market evaluation precisely and to authenticate the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative study related with the Freight Brokerage market.

