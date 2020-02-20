Freight Brokerage Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global freight brokerage market growth is estimated to have a huge compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% by 2024. The global market in homeopathy is estimated to increase from US $ 51200 million in 2019 to US$ 65200 million by 2024.
Freight brokerage is a successful business which is profitable to everyone in the business. A freight broker helps with the freight by finding the carriers to haul the load.
The leading players operating in the Freight Brokerage market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Freight Brokerage market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Freight Brokerage market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Freight Brokerage market.
The report is based on market shares and growth of Freight Brokerage market based on product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Key Players
The report has included a profiling of various prominent players in the market and different trends in the manufacturing landscape. It also identifies some of the new market entrants that are shaping the Freight Brokerage market landscape.
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics
BNSF Logistics
Global Freight Brokerage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 : Regional analysis
The global Freight Brokerage market report has been categorised based on the regions such as USA, Europe, China, South Africa, RoA and RoW. The USA is the largest player in the global market with 73% profit share in 2017 and next comes Europe.
Global Freight Brokerage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 : Segmental analysis
The report is based on the type of freight such as Truckload, LTL etc. The report I categorised based on the application such as Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto & Industrial, Chemical, Other etc.
The report is also categorised based on the key drivers influencing the growth of the market, opportunities, challenges, risks etc. It also studies the trends and the impact on the present and future development.
Research Methodology
The market report has been collected with the support of many primary (surveys, interviews, observations,) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to analyze and collect proper information for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical evaluation. Porter’s Five Force Model was used to ascertain the market evaluation precisely and to authenticate the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative study related with the Freight Brokerage market.
Table of Contents
Global Freight Brokerage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
.......
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 C.H. Robinson
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 C.H. Robinson News
11.2 Worldwide Express
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.2.3 Worldwide Express Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Worldwide Express News
11.3 Expeditors
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.3.3 Expeditors Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Expeditors News
11.4 TQL
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.4.3 TQL Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 TQL News
11.5 Coyote Logistics
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.5.3 Coyote Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Coyote Logistics News
11.6 Landstar System
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.6.3 Landstar System Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Landstar System News
11.7 Echo Global Logistics
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.7.3 Echo Global Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Echo Global Logistics News
11.8 XPO Logistics
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.8.3 XPO Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 XPO Logistics News
11.9 JB Hunt Transport
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.9.3 JB Hunt Transport Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 JB Hunt Transport News
11.10 Yusen Logistics
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered
11.10.3 Yusen Logistics Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Yusen Logistics News
11.11 BNSF Logistics
11.12 Hub Group
11.13 Transplace
11.14 Allen Lund
11.15 Werner Logistics
11.16 GlobalTranz Enterprises
……Continued
