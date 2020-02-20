Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.46 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market by Diagnosis (CT Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others), Treatment, End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global transient ischemic attack market is expected to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2017 to USD 2.46 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Transient ischemic attack (TIA) carries high short-term risk of stroke, and approximately 15% of diagnosed strokes are preceded by TIAs. For instance, in the US, TIAs are diagnosed annually between 200,000 and 500,000. There have been many improvements in transient ischemic attack prevention strategies during the last 15 years, including a variety of surgical procedures and new medications for controlling stroke risk factors and preventing stroke.

Transient ischemic attack (TIA) is also known as a "mini stroke, caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to part of the brain. The disruption in blood supply results in a lack of oxygen to the brain, which results into sudden symptoms similar to a stroke, such as visual, speech disturbance, and numbness or weakness in the arms, face, and legs. According to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association guidelines, a patients that experience Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) should undergo head imaging within 24 hours of symptom onset, preferably with magnetic resonance imaging, including diffusion sequences.

Global transient ischemic attack market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing investments on biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activities, and increasing need for enhanced treatment methods. In addition to this, growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increase in global geriatric population are driving the global transient ischemic attack market. However, lack of skilled physicians and surgeons and growing treatment and hospitalization expenses are anticipated to hinder the market growth, over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global transient ischemic attack market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Penumbra, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, LivaNova PLC, Cyberonics, Inc, and NeuroMetrix, Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global transient ischemic attack market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Thus to combat and prevent the onset transient ischemic attack, major firms are increasingly launching the newer treatment devices.

For instance, in April 2018, Abbott Laboratories, announced the trial results of its AMPLATZER Amulet, a left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusion device that is used for treating the patients with irregular heartbeats. According to Abbott Laboratory’s claim, the AMPLATZER Amulet considerably reduces the risk of stroke, transient ischemic attack.

In July 2015, Sanofi and Regeneron Announce FDA Approval of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, the First PCSK9 Inhibitor in the U.S., for the treatment of high LDL cholesterol in adult patients. It helps in the treatment of conditions including heart attack, stroke, chest pain (stable or unstable angina), transient ischemic attack, revascularization and peripheral artery disease.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment led the global transient ischemic attack market with market share of 56.29% in 2017

Diagnosis segment is divided into carotid duplex scanning, computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance Imaging and echocardiography. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment led the global transient ischemic attack market with a 56.29% share of revenue in 2017. This is mainly attributed to better imaging quality and better suitability of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technique.

Drugs segment emerged as the leader and valued at USD 960.16 million in 2017

Treatment is segmented into drugs and surgery. Drugs segment emerged as the leader and valued at USD 960.16 million 2017. Drugs are the first line of treatment for curing transient ischemic attacks. Many companies are investing heavily in the research and development activities for the new drug development for treatment of transient ischemic attack.

Hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period

End user segment is categorized into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and research laboratories. Timely and precise diagnosis is the most important phase for deciding the most effective line of cure for the treatment of transient ischemic attack. Growing number of private hospitals and clinics are projected to boost clinics and hospitals segment to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Transient Ischemic Attack Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the leader in global transient ischemic attack market with a 38.40% share of market revenue in 2017. Factors such as rising prevalence of neurological disorders, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and increasing government support for research and development activities as well as presence of major pharmaceutical companies led North America emerge as the dominant region in the global transient ischemic attack market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 8.62% over the forecasted period. Improvement in healthcare facilities, and rise in awareness pertaining personal health are the factors that are anticipated to drive the transient ischemic attack market tin the region.

About the report:

The global transient ischemic attack market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

