Saratoga Potato Chips, llc of Fort Wayne, Indiana is recalling 140 cases of Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips 17 oz (UPC 0111100320101) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5 time stamped 18:50 to 20:55, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed in Kroger stores in Michigan state, Mariano’s stores, and Roundy’s stores in Illinois state & Wisconsin state. It reached consumers through retail stores.

The product comes in a 17 oz bag marked with the lot code "BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5" time stamped 18:50 to 20:55, on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 140 cases were affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The issue was discovered when some consumers reported finding cheddar cheese flavored chips in the Bag of Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips 17 oz (UPC 0111100320101) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5 time stamped 18:50 to 20:55. Saratoga Potato Chips conducted an investigation which indicated that the problem was caused by an isolated incident of human error.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips product may dispose of it or return it to their local Kroger, Mariano’s, Roundy’s stores for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Saratoga Potato Chips Customer Care at (905) 669-6072 x 227 during Mon-Fri, 8:00am – 5:00pm EST.