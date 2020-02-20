DLTa 21 Announces Share Consolidation and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to CAD$205,000

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTa 21 Blockchain Corp. (“DLTa21" or the “Company”), a Canadian technology company, is pleased to announce the following corporate updates:



Share Consolidation

Effective February 18, 2020, the Company consolidated its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post‐consolidated Share for every twenty (20) pre‐consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"). The new CUSIP number is 23341W208 and the new ISIN number is CA23341W2085.

The Consolidation was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on February 7, 2020. No fractional Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company’s outstanding convertible securities were proportionately adjusted upon the Consolidation becoming effective. Prior to the Consolidation the Company had 73,173,094 common shares issued and outstanding and immediately following the Consolidation the Company will have 3,658,609 common shares issued and outstanding.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation were mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company on February 19, 2020. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

DLTa21 further announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 14,642,857 shares of DLTa21 at $0.014 per Share for total aggregate proceeds of up to CAD$205,000 (the “Placement”). All of the Shares issued in the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. DLTa21 intends to use the net proceeds from the Placement to repay an outstanding loan, to settle accounts payable and certain accrued liabilities and for general working capital purposes. The Placement is expected to close on or before February 28, 2020.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

