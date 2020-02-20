There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,830 in the last 365 days.

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – LOPE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) resulting from allegations that Grand Canyon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research ("Citron") issued a report on Grand Canyon entitled "GCE, the Educational Enron." The Citron report alleged that Grand Canyon was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [company's] stock price."

On this news, Grand Canyon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 28, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Grand Canyon’s investors. If you purchased shares of Grand Canyon, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1761.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

