Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to grow from USD 3.15 billion in 2017 to USD 6.03 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Terrestrial laser scanning is currently the most widely adopted technology, within the domain of lidar/remote sensing application. This lasers have become very popular and are being widely used in the modeling and surveying intricate structure of a factory and other buildings. Increased automation for modeling and better efficiency in managing and sharing very large data, driving the growth of market. In addition to this, another strong trend is its improved user-friendliness. This applies to operating scanners and processing point clouds into deliverables, including friendly deliverables. The user-friendliness of one-push-button scanners and walk around mobile scanning systems has enabled service firms to deploy less costly field labor.

Terrestrial laser scanners are defined as contact-free measuring equipments which helps to gather dense point-clouds of objects. It is a ground-based, active imaging technique which quickly captures accurate, dense 3D point clouds of object surfaces by laser range finding. The multiplicity of remote sensing applications of TLS instruments continues to increase. Static systems operated from atop a surveying tripod are generally used for the as-built documentation of industrial plants, the recording of cultural heritage sites, the measurement of natural processes such as sand transport, structural deformation measurement, tree defoliation, and the measurement of the human body.

Global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, improvements in networking for GNSS applications of land survey equipment. In addition to this, increasing use of LiDAR in building information modeling (BIM) applications is fuelling the growth of market. High utilization of software as a solution (SaaS) is another factor influencing the market growth. But LiDAR cannot be used in harsh weather conditions which may hamper the growth of market. However, implementation of LiDAR in GIS applications should drive the industry growth in coming years.

Key players operating in the global terrestrial laser scanning market include 3D Digital Corporation, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Creaform, FARO Technologies, Maptek, Trimble, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems, Teledyne Technologies, Topcon, Hexagon, Spatial Integrated System, and Zoller + Fröhlich among others. To enhance their market position in the global terrestrial laser scanning market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in April 2015, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik announced the launch of high-end COMET 6 16M sensor and high-end scanning technology for manual/intuitive and automated T-SCAN 3D data capture at Control.

In March 2017, Creaform announced the launch of HandySCAN AEROPACK, a 3D scanning solution suite that addresses the specific challenges of aircraft quality control, such as aircraft incidents or assessing damage from hailstorms as well as spoiler and flap inspections.

In August 2018, FARO Technologies announces the release of SCENE 2018, a tightly integrated software platform specifically designed for the FARO Focus Laser Scanner product family.

The service segment is dominating the terrestrial laser scanning market and valued around USD 1.96 billion in 2017

The solution segment is classified into service and systems. The services segment is dominating the terrestrial laser scanning market and valued around USD 1.96 billion in 2017. These scanners helps to carry out 3D modeling of all types of objects and structures, which helps land surveyors to mapped data of high immobile assets.

The phase-shift segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 47.50% in 2017

Type segment is divided into segments such as pulse-based, phase-shift, and mobile scanner. The phase-shift segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 47.50% in 2017. The rise in the number of service providers for phase-shift scanning services, has created the need for efficient and faster equipment of phase-shift scanners in the terrestrial laser scanning market.

BIM segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.22 billion in 2017

Application segment includes surveying, research & engineering, building information modelling (BIM), and others. BIM segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.22 billion in 2017. BIM is used in deformation projects, assets management projects, infrastructure upgradation projects, and others.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with the highest share of 39.90% in 2017 due to rising favourable changes in the policy of government infrastructure. Also, rise in the service sector is expected to drive the terrestrial laser scanning market in the North America region. Asia- Pacific is rapidly growing region due to expansion of new infrastructure projects in the region which provides various opportunities for TLS surveys. Furthermore, growing infrastructure development in Brazil and Mexico will drive the demand for this technology in the South America, over the forecast period. In addition to this, Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to large number of construction projects in Middle-East especially the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia.

About the report:

The global terrestrial laser scanning market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

