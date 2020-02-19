Top Penny Stocks To Buy Before March 2020?

February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These Penny Stocks Have Been On The Move This Year

Do penny stocks work? Well, that depends on who you ask. Most new traders will likely have mixed things to say. Meanwhile, those who don’t trade penny stocks will tell you all of the bad ways they lost money. But then there are those who buy and sell them every day and consistently make money with penny stocks.

So what sets these groups apart? In the case of the novice investor, obviously experience is the outlier. When it comes to those who don’t buy penny stocks, it’s likely that they chose to invest in something without proper diligence.

For example, there are hundreds of “gurus” out there that will give “recommendations.” Sometimes, these “furus” have ulterior motives. Some may own the stocks they tout, others may simply be inexperienced themselves trying to make a name by just calling out stocks that are sporadically running.

In this case, the “I don’t trade penny stocks” group may have simply been ill-informed or just didn’t take time to do research. Now, I know there will be plenty who read this saying that penny stocks just don’t work. Are there penny stocks that lose money, yes. But the fact of the matter is, there are countless others that produce real, meaningful gains.

Furthermore, those gains aren’t from just a day’s worth of trading as some may assume. Here’s a list of penny stocks that have consistently proven themselves time and time again. But it’s going to be up to you to decide if they are penny stocks to buy or avoid entirely.

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]: International Land Alliance

First is one of the penny stocks that we’ve started to cover on PennyStocks.com recently. International Land Alliance (ILAL – Free Report) has been making moves since late-November. At the time the penny stock traded around $0.50 and has since jumped as high as $1.41 this year. Obviously, this move didn’t happen by chance as International Land Alliance has released several key updates over the last few months.

As a real estate development company, location is important and its position in Baja California, Mexico has placed its projects in a noteworthy area of interest. This is from several perspectives including vacation, second home, and retirement.

According to Baja Norte's Ministry of Tourism, the number of hotel rooms occupied in Baja California from May 2018 to May 2019 increased by 4%. Meanwhile, there are declining occupancy forecasts for the U.S. lodging industry in both 2020 and 2021. On top of this, Mexico is already the most popular country for American and Canadian ex-pats. Estimates put the number of ex-pats in Mexico at well over 1 million and increasing every year.

This trend is expected to grow with 10,000 baby boomers in the U.S. reaching the age of 65 every day for the next 19 years thanks to vibrant culture, affordable cost of living and excellent healthcare. On top of this, the company's projects have a total appraised value of over $27,000,000 with site preparation for Costa Bajamar Oasis, its new residential project at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort, recently completed.

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]: Plug Power Inc.

Next, long-time readers should already be familiar with Plug Power Inc. (PLUG – Free Report) by now. But I’m sure it wasn’t initially thought that PLUG stock would see such a monster move as it has since first discussing this penny stock last April. Since then, shares have been jumping in a major way with this year triggering a very noticeable move. Over the last 10 months, Plug Power stock has managed to jump from around $2.50 to highs of nearly $6.40 during aftermarket trading on February 19.

Most recently shareholder interest built further after another big announcement. The company launched its heavy-duty 125 kW ProGen zero-emission hydrogen engine designed to be a plug and play fuel cell system. Shipments are set to begin during Q3 of this year.

"This product launch represents a significant expansion of our ProGen line to support heavy duty vehicle applications," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. Keep in mind that this comes after announcing the launch of its 30kW ProGen engine in April of last year. Furthermore, keep in mind that Plug Power set a goal last year to hit $1 billion in revenue by 2024.

With thousands of fuel cells shipped to dozens of customers including Amazon (AMZN – Free Report) & Walmart (WMT – Free Report), it will be an interesting conversation to have in a few years. Needless to say, we’re happy to see how well things have faired over the last year.

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]: Leap Therapeutics

Another one of the penny stocks that has performed well this year is Leap Therapeutics (LPTX – Free Report). We first covered it at the end of January as trading momentum was picking up but it has been on the move on relatively lighter volume for a few months now.

In any case, the company has gained around 120% since the start of 2020. The company initially reported signing a collaboration deal with BeiGene Limited which also gave the company a nice cash injection. BieGene takes up the rights to sell Leap’s gastroesophageal products in Australia, New Zealand, China and other nations in Asia.

The company also updated clinical data from its recently completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its DKN-01 to treat esophagogastric cancer. Based on results, DKN-01 showed improved clinical outcomes in patients that were part of the study. Since then, analysts at Baird initiated coverage on the penny stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.

[Read More] Looking To Buy Penny Stocks? These Just Hit New Highs

Though there were no new updates to see this week, shares hit fresh 2020 highs of $3.18. The most recent filing shows a request for a shareholder meeting to vote on several items. These include a charter amendment for certain share issuances/changes, approval for a private placement, and to approval to adjourn the actual meeting. See full LPTX filings here.

Click to Enlarge

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]: Blink Charging

Blink Charging (BLNK – Free Report) has taken some of the Tesla (TSLA – Free Report) spotlight as electric vehicles grab the market’s attention this year. Blink is focused on EV charging stations in the US. It’s also building a presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, South America and the Caribbean.

While Tesla stock has exploded in 2020, speculation continues to create a reason to look at pick and shovel stock. Blink may be one of these stocks to watch while this is the case and we’ve speculated on this idea earlier in February. Following the appointment of a new CFO and several new board members, BLNK stock started creeping up. But recent reports circulated that Tesla could be expanding.

I’m not talking about the company itself but its access to charging stations. Well, rather, the idea that it would add locations for 3rd party charging stations to its in-car navigation. This was obviously reason enough for traders to become bullish on the penny stock.

Keep in mind that the company already signed a deal with InterEnergy back in January for the purchase of over $1 million in EV charging equipment. Paired with this latest information, BLNK stock has managed to jump roughly 72% since the start of the month.

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Similar to the other penny stocks on this list, Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN – Free Report) was one of the companies we’ve followed for a few months now. Back in December was when PennyStocks.com initially started discussing this penny stock. At the time, CYCN stock traded around $1.94. Since then, it has reached highs of $6.15 this week.

[Read More] Are These On Your List Of Penny Stocks To Buy This Week?

The original interest came as stronger insider buying was going on. Following this, the company presented at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. It also presented positive Phase 1 results for its IW-6463 treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.

"These results, together with our preclinical data, provide strong support for continued development of IW-6463 as a potential new medicine for serious neurodegenerative diseases," said Chris Wright, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cyclerion. Topline study results are expected in mid-2020.

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid]: Community Health Systems Inc.

Finally, Community Health Systems (CYH – Free Report) has managed to climb in true, bullish fashion this year. Shares tumbled during most of the 4th quarter of 2019. Since then, the penny stock reversed course soon after the beginning of 2020. This came after the company made managerial adjustments and presented at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January.

What’s more was that Community Health also reported 2019 earnings guidance and set its 2020 forecasts. This appeared to be the turning point for the stock. Shares jumped from lows of $2.32 so highs of $4.95 on Wednesday.

After the market closed, Community Health reported news that could be a potential catalyst for attention on Thursday. The company released its official Q4 and year-end figures for 2019. The company not only beat on earning per share but also on sales estimates. During the fourth quarter, CYH saw EPS of $0.40 where Wall Street estimated a loss of $0.46. Sales came in at $3.29 billion compared to estimates of $3.18 billion.

Moving forward, Wayne T. Smith, CEO of Community Health gave a comment to 2019 and expectations for 2020. “We concluded 2019 with a strong finish to the year. Our successful divestiture program, along with strategic growth initiatives in our core portfolio of markets, has driven better results, including improved same-store volume and net revenue growth in 2019. As we enter 2020, we expect to deliver incremental growth, driven by a combination of continued same-store net revenue performance and execution across our strategic margin improvement programs.”

Disclaimer

Pursuant to an agreement between Midam Ventures LLC and International Land Alliance (ILAL), Midam is being paid $225,000 for a period from January 31, 2020, to May 18, 2020. We may buy or sell additional shares of International Land Alliance (ILAL) in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, to provide public dissemination of favorable Information about International Land Alliance (ILAL). Click for full disclaimer.

The post Top Penny Stocks To Buy Before March 2020? appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.