Tech/Telecom Stock iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: $IQST) Invited to NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square for Exclusive Interview

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC:IQST) is delighted to inform shareholders of their invitation for an exclusive interview at NASDAQ Marketsite on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #Tech/ 5G #Stock News - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: $IQST) has been Invited for an Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square; @IQstel(Investorideas.com Newswire ) Breaking Tech /5G Stock News - iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a technology company offering a wide array of services, including 5G, to the Telecommunications Industry, is delighted to let shareholders know about an invitation the Company received for an exclusive interview at the NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square, New York on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020.“Our diligent work in the 5G and general Telecom marketplaces is paying off with record revenues, strong growth, and completion of acquisitions. As detailed in our most recent press release, our business plan is unfolding rapidly, building excitement throughout the Company as we see record revenues and growth for 2020,“ commented Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO.Some of the main topics Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL Inc.’s (OTC: IQST) CEO, will be discussing include:-Company history-Corporate structure (Parent and subsidiaries)-Record revenues-Completed and forthcoming acquisitions-Projected 2020 earnings-Financial audits and up-listing to a higher exchangeDuring the NASDAQ Marketsite interview, iQSTEL Inc.’s (OTC: IQST) CEO plans to discuss the requirements the Company has already met for an uplist to a higher exchange.“The synergy we are developing between our parent company and subsidiaries is already proving to be a win-win all around. It has only been a few months since the completion of the SwissLink acquisition and we are already seeing additional revenue generating results from cross-selling and expanded business relationships,” wrapped up Mr. Iglesias.Share structure as of Feb 19th, 2020:Outstanding shares: 22,872,219Float shares: 8,422,951About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a technology company offering a wide array of services to the Telecommunications Industry. These include services to International Long-Distance Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), Retail and Corporate markets (ILD Retail), Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity, Satellite Communications services, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services, Internet of Things (IoT) technology solutions, Data Center facilities capacity leasing, and Blockchain solutions for the Telecommunications industry.About Etelix.com USA, LLC:Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.About SwissLink Carrier AG:SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.About QGlobal SMS LLC.:QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide. 