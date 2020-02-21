Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services to Host Ribbon Cutting and Dedication Ceremony Wednesday, February 26th at 3pm

YOURS ~ Putting the Pieces Together in Love

Norfolk's Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services Welcomes 15th Year Milestone with Move to New Facility

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONYYouth Outreach Urban Resources & Services (YOURS) to Host Ribbon Cutting and Dedication CeremonyWednesday, February 26th at 3 pmThe City of Norfolk’s Lafayette district will gain new kids on the block as the Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services (YOURS) Ministry sets up shop in the multi-story wing of Lafayette Presbyterian Church following a year-long renovation. The historic Presbyterian Church opened its doors, providing YOURS a permanent facility to continue vital programs for middle and high school teenagers in a move that just happens to coincide with the organization’s 15th year of working to improve the lives of under-served youth and their families.YOURS works to equip youth through focused tutoring and mentoring initiatives, leadership development and role modeling, spiritual awareness and fellowship, while ensuring civic engagements and a variety of recreational social programs annually, much accomplished in partnership with public schools, churches, and other community agencies that uphold an urban focus.YOURS Board of Directors, staff, and youth participants are thrilled to welcome the community to join in dedicating the remodeled spaces that will facilitate expanded activities and their hope for a computer lab among other life skill enrichment programming.Ceremony guests will include the Honorable Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor of Norfolk, alongside new and old friends and supporters, volunteers, and faith partners. The brief ceremony will also acknowledge the generosity of many who gave of their individual and corporate time, expertise, and sponsorship to make this home a reality, “Putting the Pieces Together in Love” for so many as YOURS motto states.YOURS Founder and President, Robert “Mr. Rob” Goodrum said, “Finally we have our own place where we can do ministry with caring adult volunteers reaching teenagers and their families, every day of the year around-the-clock as necessary, with multiple classrooms and amenities to accommodate the broad vision and mission of YOURS.” The Retired Navy Captain continued, “We appreciate our partners and friends who sheltered and encouraged us over these past fifteen years but know they are also excited to now see us in a space uniquely YOURS.”After the ceremony, light refreshments will be shared, followed by a brief tour of the facility.About YOURSSince 2005, YOURS has remained committed to improving the lives of urban at-risk teenagers, facilitating opportunities to positive life outcomes through leadership development and outreach using Christian based values & principles within a multi-cultural peer group around their school, community, and in the world.The Ministry recruits, train, and deploy adults to conduct outreach programs by partnering with public schools, churches, and community agencies, while meeting a second goal of services and financial resources to like minded ministries with an urban focus. YOURS also conducts global outreach in WestAfrica.Since founding YOURS in 2005, Navy Veteran Robert "Mr. Rob" Goodrum has worked extensively in the urban public school sector and across many facets of the local community providing programs that continue to reach and significantly transform the lives of hundreds of teenagers and their families.###Story:Sandra M. RobertsMedia Inquiries: 757-685-6321 Email: AliveN.Faith@gmail.com



