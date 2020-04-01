Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO-Get a Plan for Better Compensation

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania and nationwide for decades-and they produce results.” — Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA , USA, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Pennsylvania or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania and nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Before you hire an attorney to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call us anytime for direct access to Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears most US Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania will get shortchanged on their financial compensation because they impulsively hired a local car accident attorney, they called for a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma or because they got involved in a 'claims center' which was never sponsored by the government. If a person or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania is concerned about their compensation, they are urged to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Pennsylvania.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Pennsylvania.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, Bethlehem or anywhere in Pennsylvania. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Pennsylvania the Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.