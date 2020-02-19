WBK DEADLINE NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Westpac Banking Corporation– WBK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) from November 11, 2015 through November 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Westpac Banking Corporation investors under the federal securities laws.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express an interest in the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia’s anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator; (2) the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia; (3) the Company did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain; (4) despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks; (5) the Company’s AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

