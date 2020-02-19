Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter Results and 2020 Guidance

/EIN News/ --



Southfield, MI, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its fourth quarter results for 2019.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenues increased $27.8 million, or 10.2 percent, to $301.8 million compared to $274.0 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $28.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenues increased $137.2 million, or 12.2 percent, to $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $160.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $105.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) (1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $1.10 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.03 in the prior year, an increase of 6.8 percent. Core FFO (1) for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $4.92 per Share as compared to $4.58 in the prior year, an increase of 7.4 percent.



for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $1.10 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.03 in the prior year, an increase of 6.8 percent. Core FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $4.92 per Share as compared to $4.58 in the prior year, an increase of 7.4 percent. Same Community (2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”) (1) increased by 7.6 percent and 7.3 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.



increased by 7.6 percent and 7.3 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. Same Community Occupancy (3) increased by 220 basis points to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018.



increased by 220 basis points to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018. Revenue Producing Sites increased by 669 sites for the quarter and 2,674 sites for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.4 percent.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “Sun Communities again delivered industry leading growth as we successfully executed on our strategic initiatives and saw strong results across the business. Our organic growth has been a consistent earnings driver as we benefit from sustained consumer demand for our high-quality, affordable homes and RV vacation destinations. Capital deployment during 2019 of over $1.2 billion in accretive acquisitions, expansions, and ground up development provide incremental growth opportunities for the years ahead. In recognition of an outstanding year and a solid future, the Board of Directors for the fourth consecutive year approved an increase in our quarterly dividend. We are proud of our accomplishments and our team and remain committed to delivering superior value to our shareholders.”





OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.4 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at December 31, 2018.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 669 sites, as compared to 722 revenue producing sites gained during the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 2,674 sites, as compared to an increase of 2,600 revenue producing sites during the year ended December 31, 2018, a 2.8 percent increase.





Same Community(2) Results

For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased 7.6 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in revenues and a 3.6 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019 from 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, NOI(1) increased 7.3 percent over 2018, as a result of a 6.2 percent increase in revenues and a 3.8 percent increase in operating expenses.





Home Sales

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold 808 homes as compared to 878 homes sold during the same period in 2018. New home sales volume was 140 for both the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 281 in 2019, as compared to 297 sold during 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, 3,439 homes were sold compared to 3,629 for the same period in 2018. New home sales volume increased 8.6 percent to 571 new home sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 526 homes during the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 1,140 in 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent over the 1,122 sold during 2018.





PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name Type Sites Expansion Sites State Total Purchase Price (in millions) Month Acquired Slickrock Campground RV 193 — UT $ 8.3 December Pandion Ridge RV 142 351 AL $ 19.1 November Jensen Portfolio (1) MH 5,230 466 Various $ 343.6 October

(1)

Contains

31

communities located in CT, GA, MD, NH, NJ, NY, NC and SC.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired 47 communities, totaling over 10,000 developed sites and over 900 sites available for expansion, for a total purchase price of approximately $815.2 million.

Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired Cape Cod RV Resort located in East Falmouth, Massachusetts with 230 developed sites for a purchase price of $13.5 million. In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company’s operating partnership issued 90,000 Series E Preferred Units, at an issuance price of $100 per unit.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 284 sites at the following ground-up developments:

Community Name Type State Completed Construction Sites Remaining Construction Sites (1) Total Sites Once Completed (1) Carolina Pines RV SC 109 351 846 Jellystone Golden Valley RV NC 69 133 315 River Run RV CO 106 823 1,150

(1) Remaining sites are approximate and may be adjusted as final construction is completed.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of approximately 1,100 sites at four ground-up developments and one redevelopment community.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 864 expansion sites in nine communities. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of approximately 1,230 expansion sites in 16 communities.





BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Series A-4 Preferred Stock and OP Units

On December 13, 2019, as previously announced and disclosed, all outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, and all of its operating partnership’s Series A-4 Preferred OP Units, were converted into common stock and common OP units, respectively. All 1,031,747 shares of Series A-4 Preferred Stock were converted into 458,541 shares of common stock (net of fractional shares paid in cash). All 405,656 Series A-4 preferred OP units were converted into 180,277 common OP units (net of fractional units paid in cash).

Debt Transactions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed a 21-year, $400.0 million term loan transaction that carries an interest rate of 4.0 percent. Concurrently, the Company repaid a $17.0 million term loan due to mature in 2020 and $127.3 million in term loans due to mature in 2021. The Company also repaid four term loans secured by three properties totaling $21.5 million which were set to mature in 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $3.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 11.1 years. The Company had $22.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.5 times.

2020 Distributions

After quarter end, the Company announced a 5.3 percent annual distribution increase to $3.16 per common share from $3.00 per common share. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2020. While the Company has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock will be subject to approval by its Board of Directors.





GUIDANCE 2020

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release, and exclude any prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Net Income Core FFO(1) Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in mm)(i) 92.5 96.9 First quarter 2020, per fully diluted share $0.34 - $0.37 $1.18 - $1.21 Full year 2020, per fully diluted share $1.79 - $1.91 $5.20 - $5.30





1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Seasonality of Core FFO(1) 22.9 % 23.8 % 30.8 % 22.5 %

Total Portfolio

Number of communities: 422

2019 Actual 2020E (in Millions) Change % Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 793.4 9.6% - 10.1% Transient revenue 132.3 13.8% - 15.0% Income from real property $ 925.7 10.2% - 10.8% Property operating and maintenance 266.4 11.9% - 12.4% Real estate taxes 61.9 11.6% - 12.1% Total property operating expenses $ 328.3 11.9% - 12.3% NOI(1) $ 597.4 9.1% - 10.2%

Same Community(2) Portfolio(ii)

Number of communities: 367

2019 Actual 2020E (in Millions) Change % Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 740.7 6.3% - 6.5% Transient revenue 116.9 2.4% - 3.0% Income from real property(iii) $ 857.6 5.7% - 6.0% Property operating and maintenance(iii)(iv) 217.0 3.6% - 4.6% Real estate taxes 59.8 7.2% - 8.0% Total property operating expenses $ 276.8 4.4% - 5.3% NOI(1) $ 580.8 6.0% - 6.8%





Weighted average monthly rental rate increase 4.0 % 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Same Community NOI(1) Seasonality 24.4 % 24.1 % 27.1 % 24.4 %

Total Company Supplementary Information:

2019 Actual 2020E (in Millions) Change % Rental program, net $ 35.6 6.5% - 7.9% Ancillary revenues, net $ 19.4 11.3% - 13.4% Home sales contribution to Core FFO(v), net of home selling expenses $ 6.5 27.7% - 33.8% Interest income $ 17.9 (51.4)% - (50.8)% Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates $ 15.5 7.1% - 9.0% General and administrative expenses $ 94.0 11.7% - 14.1% Loss of earnings from Florida Keys included in core FFO $ 1.4 (13.5 )%





2020E Increase in revenue producing sites 2,500 - 2,700 Vacant expansion site deliveries 1,000 - 1,200 Vacant ground-up development site deliveries 550 - 750 New home sales volume 650 - 700 Pre-owned home sales volume 2,550 - 2,750

(i) Certain securities that are dilutive to the computation of Core FFO per fully diluted share in the table above have been excluded from the computation of net income per fully diluted share, as inclusion of these securities would have been anti-dilutive to net income per fully diluted share.

(ii) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2019 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2020 guidance.

(iii) Water and sewer utility revenue of $34.7 million and $36.2 million has been reclassified from Income from real property to net against the related expense in Property operating maintenance for 2019 and 2020 guidance, respectively.

(iv) For 2019, property operating and maintenance expense excludes $0.7 million of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(v) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded.





EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 5, 2020 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13697139. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 422 communities comprising over 141,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CONTACT

Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.





Investor Information





RESEARCH COVERAGE Firm Analyst Phone Email Bank of America Merrill Lynch Joshua Dennerlein (646) 855-1681 joshua.dennerlein@baml.com BMO Capital Markets John Kim (212) 885-4115 johnp.kim@bmo.com Citi Research Michael Bilerman (212) 816-1383 michael.bilerman@citi.com Nicholas Joseph (212) 816-1909 nicholas.joseph@citi.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Samir Khanal (212) 888-3796 samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors John Pawlowski (949) 640-8780 jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com RBC Capital Markets Wes Golladay (440) 715-2650 wes.golladay@rbccm.com Robert W. Baird & Co. Drew Babin (610) 238-6634 dbabin@rwbaird.com Wells Fargo Todd Stender (562) 637-1371 todd.stender@wellsfargo.com INQUIRIES Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media, or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department. At Our Website www.suncommunities.com By Email investorrelations@suncommunities.com By Phone (248) 208-2500





Portfolio Overview

(As of December 31, 2019)





Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)





Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Financial Information Total revenues $ 301,819 $ 362,443 $ 312,445 $ 287,330 $ 274,003 Net income $ 30,685 $ 64,451 $ 45,116 $ 37,127 $ 10,672 Net Income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547 $ 57,002 $ 40,385 $ 34,331 $ 9,039 Basic earnings per share* $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.11 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.31 $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.11 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 144,738 $ 179,953 $ 151,502 $ 147,714 $ 133,335 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 105,533 $ 119,496 $ 108,112 $ 106,779 $ 88,562 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 104,534 $ 137,369 $ 108,002 $ 106,259 $ 92,695 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.11 $ 1.27 $ 1.18 $ 1.19 $ 0.98 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.10 $ 1.46 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.03 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 7,802,060 $ 7,397,854 $ 7,222,084 $ 7,098,662 $ 6,710,026 Total debt $ 3,434,402 $ 3,271,341 $ 3,107,775 $ 3,448,117 $ 3,124,303 Total liabilities $ 3,848,104 $ 3,720,983 $ 3,542,188 $ 3,846,325 $ 3,479,112





Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Operating Information* Communities 422 389 382 379 371 Manufactured home sites 93,821 88,024 87,555 87,425 84,428 Annual RV sites 26,056 25,756 25,009 24,750 24,535 Transient RV sites 21,416 20,882 20,585 20,173 19,491 Total sites 141,293 134,662 133,149 132,348 128,454 MH occupancy 95.5 % 95.7 % 95.7 % 95.4 % 95.0 % RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Total blended MH and RV occupancy 96.4 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.4 % 96.1 % New home sales 140 167 139 125 140 Pre-owned home sales 668 739 788 673 738 Total home sales 808 906 927 798 878





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Net Leased Sites (24) MH net leased sites 437 1,541 RV net leased sites 232 1,133 Total net leased sites 669 2,674





Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)





December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Land $ 1,414,279 $ 1,201,945 Land improvements and buildings 6,595,272 5,586,250 Rental homes and improvements 627,175 571,661 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 282,874 201,090 Investment property 8,919,600 7,560,946 Accumulated depreciation (1,686,980 ) (1,442,630 ) Investment property, net 7,232,620 6,118,316 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,830 62,262 Marketable securities 94,727 49,037 Inventory of manufactured homes 62,061 49,199 Notes and other receivables, net 157,926 160,077 Collateralized receivables, net (4) — 106,924 Other assets, net 219,896 164,211 Total Assets $ 7,802,060 $ 6,710,026 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,180,592 $ 2,815,957 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) — 107,731 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,277 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 37,338 Lines of credit (5) 183,898 128,000 Distributions payable 71,704 63,249 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 133,420 133,698 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 127,289 106,281 Other liabilities 81,289 51,581 Total Liabilities 3,848,104 3,479,112 Commitments and contingencies Series A-4 preferred stock — 31,739 Series A-4 preferred OP units — 9,877 Series D preferred OP units 50,913 — Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater 27,091 21,976 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 932 864 Additional paid-in capital 5,213,264 4,398,949 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,331 ) (4,504 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,393,141 ) (1,288,486 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,819,724 3,106,823 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 47,686 53,354 Consolidated variable interest entities 8,542 7,145 Total noncontrolling interests 56,228 60,499 Total Stockholders' Equity 3,875,952 3,167,322 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,802,060 $ 6,710,026







Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change Revenues Income from real property

(excluding transient revenue) $ 205,131 $ 183,059 $ 22,072 12.1 % $ 793,403 $ 719,763 $ 73,640 10.2 % Transient revenue 21,232 17,426 3,806 21.8 % 132,261 106,210 26,051 24.5 % Revenue from home sales 45,271 43,783 1,488 3.4 % 181,936 166,031 15,905 9.6 % Rental home revenue 14,745 13,700 1,045 7.6 % 57,572 53,657 3,915 7.3 % Ancillary revenue 9,135 7,900 1,235 15.6 % 66,881 54,107 12,774 23.6 % Interest income 3,368 5,003 (1,635 ) (32.7 )% 17,857 20,852 (2,995 ) (14.4 )% Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net 2,937 3,132 (195 ) (6.2 )% 14,127 6,205 7,922 127.7 % Total Revenues 301,819 274,003 27,816 10.2 % 1,264,037 1,126,825 137,212 12.2 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 63,486 54,120 9,366 17.3 % 266,378 236,097 30,281 12.8 % Real estate taxes 15,425 14,110 1,315 9.3 % 61,880 56,555 5,325 9.4 % Cost of home sales 34,327 32,138 2,189 6.8 % 134,357 123,333 11,024 8.9 % Rental home operating and maintenance 5,542 6,414 (872 ) (13.6 )% 21,995 23,304 (1,309 ) (5.6 )% Ancillary expenses 9,144 9,058 86 0.9 % 47,432 38,043 9,389 24.7 % Home selling expenses 3,752 4,403 (651 ) (14.8 )% 14,690 15,722 (1,032 ) (6.6 )% General and administrative expenses 25,405 20,457 4,948 24.2 % 93,964 81,429 12,535 15.4 % Catastrophic weather related charges, net 435 2,079 (1,644 ) (79.1 )% 1,737 92 1,645 1,788.0 % Depreciation and amortization 98,826 81,070 17,756 21.9 % 328,067 287,262 40,805 14.2 % (Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt 3,027 (65 ) 3,092 (4,756.9 )% 16,505 1,190 15,315 1,287.0 % Interest expense 33,259 32,235 1,024 3.2 % 133,153 130,556 2,597 2.0 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,207 1,143 64 5.6 % 4,698 3,694 1,004 27.2 % Total Expenses 293,835 257,162 36,673 14.3 % 1,124,856 997,277 127,579 12.8 % Income Before Other Items 7,984 16,841 (8,857 ) (52.6 )% 139,181 129,548 9,633 7.4 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities 17,692 (3,639 ) 21,331 (586.2 )% 34,240 (3,639 ) 37,879 (1,040.9 )% Other income / (expense), net (6) 4,946 (3,239 ) 8,185 (252.7 )% 3,457 (6,453 ) 9,910 (153.6 )% Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates (6 ) 619 (625 ) (101.0 )% 1,374 790 584 73.9 % Current tax benefit / (expense) (189 ) 17 (206 ) (1,211.8 )% (1,095 ) (595 ) (500 ) 84.0 % Deferred tax benefit 258 73 185 253.4 % 222 507 (285 ) (56.2 )% Net Income 30,685 10,672 20,013 187.5 % 177,379 120,158 57,221 47.6 % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity (1,418 ) (1,151 ) 267 23.2 % (6,058 ) (4,486 ) 1,572 35.0 % Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (720 ) (51 ) 669 1,311.8 % (9,768 ) (8,443 ) 1,325 15.7 % Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. 28,547 9,470 19,077 201.4 % 161,553 107,229 54,324 50.7 % Less: Preferred stock distribution — (431 ) (431 ) (100.0 )% (1,288 ) (1,736 ) (448 ) (25.8 )% Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547 $ 9,039 $ 19,508 215.8 % $ 160,265 $ 105,493 $ 54,772 51.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 91,342 85,481 5,861 6.9 % 88,460 81,387 7,073 8.7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 91,893 85,982 5,911 6.9 % 88,915 82,040 6,875 8.4 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.11 $ 0.20 181.8 % $ 1.80 $ 1.29 $ 0.51 39.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.11 $ 0.20 181.8 % $ 1.80 $ 1.29 $ 0.51 39.5 %





Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of December 31, 2019 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible securities Common shares 93,180 N/A N/A N/A $3.00^ Convertible securities Series A-1 preferred OP units 309 2.4390 754 $ 100 6.0 % Series C preferred OP units 310 1.1100 345 $ 100 4.5 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 392 $ 100 3.8 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.5 % Common OP units 2,420 1.0000 2,420 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions ^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.





Capitalization - As of December 31, 2019 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 93,180 $ 150.10 $ 13,986,318 Common OP units 2,420 $ 150.10 363,242 Subtotal 95,600 $ 14,349,560 Series A-1 preferred OP units 754 $ 150.10 $ 113,175 Series C preferred OP units 345 $ 150.10 51,785 Series D preferred OP units 392 $ 150.10 58,839 Series A-3 preferred OP units 75 $ 150.10 11,258 Total diluted shares outstanding 97,166 $ 14,584,617 Debt Mortgage loans payable $ 3,180,592 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 Lines of credit (5) 183,898 Total debt $ 3,434,402 Total Capitalization $ 18,019,019





Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547 $ 9,039 $ 160,265 $ 105,493 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 98,950 81,314 328,646 288,206 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (17,692 ) 3,639 (34,240 ) 3,639 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 482 15 8,474 7,740 Preferred return to preferred OP units 519 552 2,610 2,206 Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock — 432 1,288 1,737 Gain on disposition of assets, net (5,273 ) (6,429 ) (26,356 ) (23,406 ) FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 105,533 $ 88,562 $ 440,687 $ 385,615 Adjustments Other acquisition related costs (8) 244 220 1,146 1,001 (Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt 3,027 (65 ) 16,505 1,190 Catastrophic weather related charges, net 398 2,079 1,737 92 Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9) — (1,267 ) — (292 ) Other (income) / expense (6) (4,946 ) 3,239 (3,457 ) 6,453 Other adjustments (a) 278 (73 ) 314 310 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)



$ 104,534 $ 92,695 $ 456,932 $ 394,369 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 91,342 85,481 88,460 81,387 Add Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options 1 2 1 2 Restricted stock 550 499 454 651 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock 292 472 423 472 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred OP units 143 — 172 — Common OP units 2,300 2,727 2,448 2,733 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units 75 75 75 75 Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units 760 810 784 821 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 95,463 90,066 92,817 86,141 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted



$ 1.11 $ 0.98 $ 4.75 $ 4.48 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted



$ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 4.92 $ 4.58

(a) Other adjustments include early retirement compensation expense, ground lease intangible write-off, and deferred tax benefits.





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547 $ 9,039 $ 160,265 $ 105,493 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 98,826 81,070 328,067 287,262 (Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt 3,027 (65 ) 16,505 1,190 Interest expense 34,466 33,378 137,851 134,250 Current tax (benefit) / expense 189 (17 ) 1,095 595 Deferred tax benefit (258 ) (73 ) (222 ) (507 ) (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates 6 (619 ) (1,374 ) (790 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (5,273 ) (6,429 ) (26,356 ) (23,406 ) EBITDAre (1) $ 159,530 $ 116,284 $ 615,831 $ 504,087 Adjustments Catastrophic weather related charges, net 435 2,079 1,737 92 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (17,692 ) 3,639 (34,240 ) 3,639 Other (income) / expense, net (6) (4,946 ) 3,239 (3,457 ) 6,453 Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,418 1,151 6,058 4,486 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 720 51 9,768 8,443 Preferred stock distribution — 431 1,288 1,736 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 5,273 6,429 26,356 23,406 Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 144,738 $ 133,303 $ 623,341 $ 552,342







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547 $ 9,039 $ 160,265 $ 105,493 Other revenues (6,305 ) (8,135 ) (31,984 ) (27,057 ) Home selling expenses 3,752 4,403 14,690 15,722 General and administrative expenses 25,405 20,457 93,964 81,429 Catastrophic weather related charges, net 435 2,079 1,737 92 Depreciation and amortization 98,826 81,070 328,067 287,262 Gain / (loss) on extinguishment of debt 3,027 (65 ) 16,505 1,190 Interest expense 34,466 33,378 137,851 134,250 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (17,692 ) 3,639 (34,240 ) 3,639 Other (income) / expense, net (6) (4,946 ) 3,239 (3,457 ) 6,453 (Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates 6 (619 ) (1,374 ) (790 ) Current tax (benefit) / expense 189 (17 ) 1,095 595 Deferred tax benefit (258 ) (73 ) (222 ) (507 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,418 1,151 6,058 4,486 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 720 51 9,768 8,443 Preferred stock distribution — 431 1,288 1,736 NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 167,590 $ 150,028 $ 700,011 $ 622,436





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Real Property NOI (1) $ 147,452 $ 132,255 $ 597,406 $ 533,321 Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit 10,944 11,645 47,579 42,698 Rental Program NOI (1) 26,682 23,656 104,382 95,968 Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit (9 ) (1,158 ) 19,449 16,064 Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10) (17,479 ) (16,370 ) (68,805 ) (65,615 ) NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 167,590 $ 150,028 $ 700,011 $ 622,436







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures





Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)





Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Debt Outstanding Mortgage loans payable $ 3,180,592 $ 2,967,128 $ 2,863,485 $ 2,879,017 $ 2,815,957 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) — 93,669 98,299 102,676 107,731 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,277 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 37,338 Lines of credit (5) 183,898 140,632 76,079 396,512 128,000 Total debt $ 3,434,402 $ 3,271,341 $ 3,107,775 $ 3,448,117 $ 3,124,303 % Fixed / Floating Fixed 94.7 % 95.7 % 97.6 % 88.5 % 95.9 % Floating 5.3 % 4.3 % 2.4 % 11.5 % 4.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates Mortgage loans payable 4.05 % 4.13 % 4.24 % 4.24 % 4.22 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.50 % 6.61 % Lines of credit (5) 2.71 % 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.73 % 3.77 % Average before secured borrowings (4) 4.03 % 4.14 % 4.27 % 4.22 % 4.25 % Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) — % 9.92 % 9.93 % 9.94 % 9.94 % Total average 4.03 % 4.30 % 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.45 % Debt Ratios Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) 5.5 5.3 5.2 6.0 5.6 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 19.0 % 18.7 % 20.2 % 24.1 % 25.2 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 36.0 % 36.0 % 35.1 % 39.8 % 37.7 % Coverage Ratios Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest 4.4 4.4 4.2 4.1 4.0 Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.2 4.2 4.0 3.9 3.9





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Mortgage loans payable Maturities $ 19,796 $ 148,378 $ 82,155 $ 185,618 $ 315,331 Principal amortization 60,723 60,873 61,326 60,604 57,082 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 35,249 — — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — — — 34,663 Lines of credit (5) 10,000 13,293 10,000 150,605 — Total $ 90,519 $ 222,544 $ 188,730 $ 396,827 $ 407,076 Weighted average rate of maturities 5.83 % 5.88 % 4.46 % 4.08 % 4.47 %





Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)

(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change Financial Information Income from real property (11) $ 196,141 $ 184,362 $ 11,779 6.4 % $ 805,982 $ 758,853 $ 47,129 6.2 % Property operating expenses Payroll and benefits 17,007 16,243 764 4.7 % 72,519 68,630 3,889 5.7 % Legal, taxes, and insurance 2,668 2,094 574 27.4 % 9,579 9,212 367 4.0 % Utilities (11) 12,984 12,563 421 3.4 % 58,044 57,309 735 1.3 % Supplies and repair (12) 6,342 5,685 657 11.6 % 30,025 27,158 2,867 10.6 % Other 4,430 4,432 (2 ) — % 19,966 20,535 (569 ) (2.8 )% Real estate taxes 13,460 13,895 (435 ) (3.1 )% 57,553 55,667 1,886 3.4 % Property operating expenses 56,891 54,912 1,979 3.6 % 247,686 238,511 9,175 3.8 % Real Property NOI (1) $ 139,250 $ 129,450 $ 9,800 7.6 % $ 558,296 $ 520,342 $ 37,954 7.3 %





As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 345 345 - MH occupancy (3) 97.9 % RV occupancy (3) 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 98.4 % 96.2 % 2.2 % Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 577 $ 554 $ 23 4.2 % (14) Monthly base rent per site - RV (13) $ 489 $ 461 $ 28 6.1 % (14) Monthly base rent per site - Total (13) $ 557 $ 533 $ 24 4.5 % (14)







Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change Financial Information New homes New home sales $ 19,900 $ 16,600 $ 3,300 19.9 % $ 71,760 $ 59,578 $ 12,182 20.4 % New home cost of sales 16,817 14,726 2,091 14.2 % 61,557 51,913 9,644 18.6 % NOI / Gross Profit (1) –

new homes 3,083 1,874 1,209 64.5 % 10,203 7,665 2,538 33.1 % Gross margin % – new homes 15.5 % 11.3 % 4.2 % 14.2 % 12.9 % 1.3 % Average selling price –

new homes* $ 142,143 $ 118,571 $ 23,572 19.9 % $ 125,674 $ 113,266 $ 12,408 11.0 % Pre-owned homes Pre-owned home sales $ 25,371 $ 27,183 $ (1,812 ) (6.7 )% $ 110,176 $ 106,453 $ 3,723 3.5 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 17,510 17,412 98 0.6 % 72,800 71,420 1,380 1.9 % NOI / Gross Profit (1) –

pre-owned homes 7,861 9,771 (1,910 ) (19.5 )% 37,376 35,033 2,343 6.7 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 31.0 % 35.9 % (4.9 )% 33.9 % 32.9 % 1.0 % Average selling price –

pre-owned homes* $ 37,981 $ 36,833 $ 1,148 3.1 % $ 38,416 $ 34,306 $ 4,110 12.0 % Total home sales Revenue from home sales 45,271 43,783 1,488 3.4 % 181,936 166,031 15,905 9.6 % Cost of home sales 34,327 32,138 2,189 6.8 % 134,357 123,333 11,024 8.9 % NOI / Gross Profit (1) –

home sales $ 10,944 $ 11,645 $ (701 ) (6.0 )% $ 47,579 $ 42,698 $ 4,881 11.4 % Statistical Information New home sales volume* 140 140 — — % 571 526 45 8.6 % Pre-owned home sales volume* 668 738 (70 ) (9.5 )% 2,868 3,103 (235 ) (7.6 )% Total home sales volume * 808 878 (70 ) (8.0 )% 3,439 3,629 (190 ) (5.2 )%





Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Rental home revenue $ 14,745 $ 13,700 $ 1,045 7.6 % $ 57,572 $ 53,657 $ 3,915 7.3 % Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10) 17,479 16,370 1,109 6.8 % 68,805 65,615 3,190 4.9 % Rental Program revenue 32,224 30,070 2,154 7.2 % 126,377 119,272 7,105 6.0 % Expenses Repairs and refurbishment 3,273 3,005 268 8.9 % 12,591 10,456 2,135 20.4 % Taxes and insurance 1,857 1,717 140 8.2 % 7,488 6,425 1,063 16.5 % Other 412 1,692 (1,280 ) (75.7 )% 1,916 6,423 (4,507 ) (70.2 )% Rental Program operating and maintenance 5,542 6,414 (872 ) (13.6 )% 21,995 23,304 (1,309 ) (5.6 )% Rental Program NOI (1) $ 26,682 $ 23,656 $ 3,026 12.8 % $ 104,382 $ 95,968 $ 8,414 8.8 % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 281 297 (16 ) (5.4 )% 1,140 1,122 18 1.6 % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 11,325 10,994 331 3.0 % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 584,771 $ 530,006 $ 54,765 10.3 % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 997 $ 949 $ 48 5.1 %







Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Financial Information Revenues Income from real property $ 21,475 $ 85,023 Property and operating expenses Payroll and benefits 4,685 15,566 Legal, taxes & insurance 394 1,199 Utilities 2,717 9,207 Supplies and repairs 1,272 4,638 Other 2,240 10,976 Real estate taxes 1,965 4,327 Property operating expenses 13,273 45,913 Net operating income (NOI) (1) $ 8,202 $ 39,110 December 31, 2019 Other Information Number of properties 77 Occupied sites 9,307 Developed sites 9,950 Occupancy % 93.5 % Transient sites 7,104







Property Summary (includes MH and Annual RVs) COMMUNITIES 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 FLORIDA Communities 125 125 125 125 124 Developed sites (16) 39,230 39,067 38,879 38,878 37,874 Occupied (16) 38,346 38,155 37,944 37,932 36,868 Occupancy % (16) 97.7 % 97.7 % 97.6 % 97.6 % 97.3 % Sites for development 1,527 1,633 1,638 1,685 1,684 MICHIGAN Communities 72 72 72 72 70 Developed sites (16) 27,905 27,906 27,891 27,777 26,504 Occupied (16) 26,785 26,677 26,591 26,430 25,075 Occupancy % (16) 96.0 % 95.6 % 95.3 % 95.2 % 94.6 % Sites for development 1,115 1,115 1,115 1,202 1,202 TEXAS Communities 23 23 23 23 23 Developed sites (16) 7,615 7,098 6,997 6,953 6,922 Occupied (16) 7,006 6,834 6,683 6,529 6,428 Occupancy % (16) 92.0 % 96.3 % 95.5 % 93.9 % 92.9 % Sites for development 555 1,086 1,100 1,107 1,121 CALIFORNIA Communities 31 31 31 31 30 Developed sites (16) 5,981 5,963 5,946 5,949 5,941 Occupied (16) 5,941 5,917 5,896 5,902 5,897 Occupancy % (16) 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 99.2 % 99.3 % Sites for development 302 302 56 56 56 ARIZONA Communities 13 13 13 13 12 Developed sites (16) 4,263 4,239 4,235 4,238 3,836 Occupied (16) 3,892 3,852 3,842 3,830 3,545 Occupancy % (16) 91.3 % 90.9 % 90.7 % 90.4 % 92.4 % Sites for development — — — — — ONTARIO, CANADA Communities 15 15 15 15 15 Developed sites (16) 4,031 4,022 3,929 3,832 3,845 Occupied (16) 4,031 4,022 3,929 3,832 3,845 Occupancy % (16) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sites for development 1,611 1,675 1,675 1,675 1,682 INDIANA Communities 11 11 11 11 11 Developed sites (16) 3,087 3,089 3,089 3,089 3,089 Occupied (16) 2,900 2,870 2,849 2,823 2,772 Occupancy % (16) 93.9 % 92.9 % 92.2 % 91.4 % 89.7 % Sites for development 277 277 277 277 277 OHIO Communities 9 9 9 9 9 Developed sites (16) 2,770 2,770 2,770 2,770 2,770 Occupied (16) 2,716 2,703 2,705 2,704 2,693 Occupancy % (16) 98.1 % 97.6 % 97.7 % 97.6 % 97.2 % Sites for development 59 59 59 59 59 COLORADO Communities 10 10 8 8 8 Developed sites (16) 2,423 2,423 2,335 2,335 2,335 Occupied (16) 2,322 2,325 2,323 2,323 2,320 Occupancy % (16) 95.8 % 96.0 % 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.4 % Sites for development 1,867 1,973 2,129 2,129 2,129 OTHER STATES Communities 113 80 75 72 69 Developed sites (16) 22,572 17,203 16,493 16,354 15,847 Occupied (16) 21,678 16,657 16,026 15,826 15,323 Occupancy % (16) 96.0 % 96.8 % 97.2 % 96.8 % 96.7 % Sites for development 2,980 2,437 2,705 2,987 3,048 TOTAL - PORTFOLIO Communities 422 389 382 379 371 Developed sites (16) 119,877 113,780 112,564 112,175 108,963 Occupied (16) 115,617 110,012 108,788 108,131 104,766 Occupancy % (16) 96.4 % (17) 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.4 % 96.1 % Sites for development (18) 10,293 10,557 10,754 11,177 11,258 % Communities age restricted 34.1 % 30.8 % 31.4 % 31.7 % 32.1 % TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY Location Florida 5,465 5,506 5,693 5,650 5,917 California 1,952 1,970 1,985 1,975 1,765 Texas 1,623 1,642 1,693 1,717 1,752 Maryland 1,488 1,426 1,380 1,375 1,381 Arizona 1,397 1,421 1,424 1,421 1,423 Ontario, Canada 939 937 1,043 1,131 1,046 New York 923 924 935 929 925 New Jersey 864 868 875 906 884 Maine 811 821 848 857 572 Utah 753 560 562 562 562 Michigan 570 569 584 611 576 Indiana 534 519 519 519 519 Other states 4,097 3,719 3,044 2,520 2,169 Total transient RV sites 21,416 20,882 20,585 20,173 19,491







Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Recurring Capital Expenditures

Average/Site* Recurring

Capital Expenditures (19) Lot Modifications (20) Acquisitions (21) Expansion &

Development (22) Revenue Producing (23) 2019 $ 345 $ 30,382 $ 31,135 $ 930,668 $ 281,808 $ 9,638 2018 $ 263 $ 24,265 $ 22,867 $ 414,840 $ 152,672 $ 3,864 2017 $ 214 $ 14,166 $ 18,049 $ 204,375 $ 88,331 $ 1,990







Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





LOCATIONS Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales Florida 1,664 762 263 318 1,302 Michigan 509 473 60 1,400 167 Ontario, Canada 481 186 31 24 250 Texas 327 578 49 342 62 Arizona 84 83 40 16 165 Indiana 65 128 7 231 23 Ohio 89 23 — 142 10 California 80 44 29 7 75 Colorado 3 2 9 69 45 Other states 837 395 83 319 132 Year Ended December 31, 2019 4,139 2,674 571 2,868 2,231





TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales 2018 3,435 2,600 526 3,103 2,147 2017 2,739 2,406 362 2,920 2,006





PERCENTAGE TRENDS Resident Move-outs Resident Re-sales 2019 2.6 % 6.6 % 2018 2.4 % 7.2 % 2017 1.9 % 6.6 %





Footnotes and Definitions

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

• FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

• NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

• EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.

(3) The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 108,024 developed sites, of which 106,310 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,900 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.8 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.7 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 109,927 developed sites, of which 106,310 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4) This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(5) Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6) Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Foreign currency translation gain / (loss) $ 4,506 $ (5,795 ) $ 4,479 $ (8,435 ) Collateralized receivables derecognition gain 587 — 587 — Contingent liability remeasurement gain / (loss) (82 ) 2,621 (1,502 ) 2,336 Long term lease termination expense (65 ) (65 ) (107 ) (354 ) Other income / (expense), net $ 4,946 $ (3,239 ) $ 3,457 $ (6,453 )

(7) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8) These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9) Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $(1.3) million and $(0.3) million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $8.7 million and $8.2 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $34.7 million and $32.7 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Additionally, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard, as of January 1, 2019, which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $26.1 thousand and $0.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of forty-four properties acquired, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, and three properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up development properties, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of December 31, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 2,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 76.3 percent for expansion, 17.6 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 include $50.7 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.