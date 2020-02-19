There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,811 in the last 365 days.

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter Results and 2020 Guidance

Southfield, MI, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its fourth quarter results for 2019.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenues increased $27.8 million, or 10.2 percent, to $301.8 million compared to $274.0 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $28.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total revenues increased $137.2 million, or 12.2 percent, to $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $160.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $105.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $1.10 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.03 in the prior year, an increase of 6.8 percent. Core FFO(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $4.92 per Share as compared to $4.58 in the prior year, an increase of 7.4 percent.
     
  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 7.6 percent and 7.3 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.
     
  • Same Community Occupancy (3) increased by 220 basis points to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019, as compared to 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018.
     
  • Revenue Producing Sites increased by 669 sites for the quarter and 2,674 sites for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.4 percent.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “Sun Communities again delivered industry leading growth as we successfully executed on our strategic initiatives and saw strong results across the business. Our organic growth has been a consistent earnings driver as we benefit from sustained consumer demand for our high-quality, affordable homes and RV vacation destinations. Capital deployment during 2019 of over $1.2 billion in accretive acquisitions, expansions, and ground up development provide incremental growth opportunities for the years ahead. In recognition of an outstanding year and a solid future, the Board of Directors for the fourth consecutive year approved an increase in our quarterly dividend. We are proud of our accomplishments and our team and remain committed to delivering superior value to our shareholders.”


OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.4 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at December 31, 2018.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 669 sites, as compared to 722 revenue producing sites gained during the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 2,674 sites, as compared to an increase of 2,600 revenue producing sites during the year ended December 31, 2018, a 2.8 percent increase.


Same Community(2) Results

For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased 7.6 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in revenues and a 3.6 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.4 percent at December 31, 2019 from 96.2 percent at December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, NOI(1) increased 7.3 percent over  2018, as a result of a 6.2 percent increase in revenues and a 3.8 percent increase in operating expenses.


Home Sales

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold 808 homes as compared to 878 homes sold during the same period in 2018.  New home sales volume was 140 for both the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 281 in 2019, as compared to 297 sold during 2018.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, 3,439 homes were sold compared to 3,629 for the same period in 2018. New home sales volume increased 8.6 percent to 571 new home sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 526 homes during the same period in 2018.  Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 1,140 in 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent over the 1,122 sold during 2018.


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name   Type   Sites   Expansion Sites   State   Total Purchase Price (in millions)   Month Acquired
Slickrock Campground   RV   193     UT   $ 8.3   December
Pandion Ridge   RV   142   351   AL   $ 19.1   November
Jensen Portfolio (1)   MH   5,230   466   Various   $ 343.6   October

(1)
Contains
31
 communities located in CT, GA, MD, NH, NJ, NY, NC and SC.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired 47 communities, totaling over 10,000 developed sites and over 900 sites available for expansion, for a total purchase price of approximately $815.2 million.

Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company acquired Cape Cod RV Resort located in East Falmouth, Massachusetts with 230 developed sites for a purchase price of $13.5 million. In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company’s operating partnership issued 90,000 Series E Preferred Units, at an issuance price of $100 per unit.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 284 sites at the following ground-up developments:

Community Name   Type   State   Completed Construction Sites   Remaining Construction Sites (1)   Total Sites Once Completed (1)
Carolina Pines   RV   SC   109     351   846  
Jellystone Golden Valley   RV   NC   69     133   315  
River Run   RV   CO   106     823   1,150  

(1) Remaining sites are approximate and may be adjusted as final construction is completed.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of approximately 1,100 sites at four ground-up developments and one redevelopment community.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of 864 expansion sites in nine communities. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed the construction of approximately 1,230 expansion sites in 16 communities.


BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Series A-4 Preferred Stock and OP Units

On December 13, 2019, as previously announced and disclosed, all outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, and all of its operating partnership’s Series A-4 Preferred OP Units, were converted into common stock and common OP units, respectively. All 1,031,747 shares of Series A-4 Preferred Stock were converted into 458,541 shares of common stock (net of fractional shares paid in cash). All 405,656 Series A-4 preferred OP units were converted into 180,277 common OP units (net of fractional units paid in cash).

Debt Transactions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed a 21-year, $400.0 million term loan transaction that carries an interest rate of 4.0 percent.  Concurrently, the Company repaid a $17.0 million term loan due to mature in 2020 and $127.3 million in term loans due to mature in 2021.  The Company also repaid four term loans secured by three properties totaling $21.5 million which were set to mature in 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $3.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 11.1 years. The Company had $22.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.5 times.

2020 Distributions

After quarter end, the Company announced a 5.3 percent annual distribution increase to $3.16 per common share from $3.00 per common share. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2020. While the Company has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock will be subject to approval by its Board of Directors.


GUIDANCE 2020

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release, and exclude any prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”

    Net Income   Core FFO(1)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in mm)(i)   92.5   96.9
First quarter 2020, per fully diluted share   $0.34 - $0.37   $1.18 - $1.21
Full year 2020, per fully diluted share   $1.79 - $1.91   $5.20 - $5.30


    1Q20   2Q20   3Q20   4Q20
Seasonality of Core FFO(1)   22.9 %   23.8 %   30.8 %   22.5 %

Total Portfolio
Number of communities: 422

    2019 Actual   2020E
    (in Millions)   Change %
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)   $ 793.4     9.6% - 10.1%
Transient revenue   132.3     13.8% - 15.0%
Income from real property   $ 925.7     10.2% - 10.8%
Property operating and maintenance   266.4     11.9% - 12.4%
Real estate taxes   61.9     11.6% - 12.1%
Total property operating expenses   $ 328.3     11.9% - 12.3%
NOI(1)   $ 597.4     9.1% - 10.2%

Same Community(2) Portfolio(ii)
Number of communities: 367

    2019 Actual   2020E
    (in Millions)   Change %
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)   $ 740.7     6.3% - 6.5%
Transient revenue   116.9     2.4% - 3.0%
Income from real property(iii)   $ 857.6     5.7% - 6.0%
Property operating and maintenance(iii)(iv)   217.0     3.6% - 4.6%
Real estate taxes   59.8     7.2% - 8.0%
Total property operating expenses   $ 276.8     4.4% - 5.3%
NOI(1)   $ 580.8     6.0% - 6.8%


Weighted average monthly rental rate increase               4.0 %
                 
    1Q20   2Q20   3Q20   4Q20
Same Community NOI(1) Seasonality   24.4 %   24.1 %   27.1 %   24.4 %

Total Company Supplementary Information:

    2019 Actual   2020E
    (in Millions)   Change %
Rental program, net   $ 35.6     6.5% - 7.9%
Ancillary revenues, net   $ 19.4     11.3% - 13.4%
Home sales contribution to Core FFO(v), net of home selling expenses   $ 6.5     27.7% - 33.8%
Interest income   $ 17.9     (51.4)% - (50.8)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates   $ 15.5     7.1% - 9.0%
General and administrative expenses   $ 94.0     11.7% - 14.1%
Loss of earnings from Florida Keys included in core FFO   $ 1.4     (13.5 )%


    2020E
Increase in revenue producing sites   2,500 - 2,700
Vacant expansion site deliveries   1,000 - 1,200
Vacant ground-up development site deliveries   550 - 750
     
New home sales volume   650 - 700
Pre-owned home sales volume   2,550 - 2,750

(i) Certain securities that are dilutive to the computation of Core FFO per fully diluted share in the table above have been excluded from the computation of net income per fully diluted share, as inclusion of these securities would have been anti-dilutive to net income per fully diluted share.
(ii) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2019 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2020 guidance.
(iii) Water and sewer utility revenue of $34.7 million and $36.2 million has been reclassified from Income from real property to net against the related expense in Property operating maintenance for 2019 and 2020 guidance, respectively.
(iv) For 2019, property operating and maintenance expense excludes $0.7 million of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
(v) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded.


EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 5, 2020 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13697139. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 422 communities comprising over 141,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CONTACT

Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.


Portfolio Overview                                                                           
(As of December 31, 2019)


Financial and Operating Highlights                                                                                                           
(amounts in thousands, except for *)


  Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Financial Information                  
Total revenues $ 301,819     $ 362,443     $ 312,445     $ 287,330     $ 274,003  
Net income $ 30,685     $ 64,451     $ 45,116     $ 37,127     $ 10,672  
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547     $ 57,002     $ 40,385     $ 34,331     $ 9,039  
Basic earnings per share* $ 0.31     $ 0.63     $ 0.46     $ 0.40     $ 0.11  
Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.31     $ 0.63     $ 0.46     $ 0.40     $ 0.11  
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.71  
                   
Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 144,738     $ 179,953     $ 151,502     $ 147,714     $ 133,335  
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

 		$ 105,533     $ 119,496     $ 108,112     $ 106,779     $ 88,562  
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

 		$ 104,534     $ 137,369     $ 108,002     $ 106,259     $ 92,695  
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.11     $ 1.27     $ 1.18     $ 1.19     $ 0.98  
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.10     $ 1.46     $ 1.18     $ 1.18     $ 1.03  
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets $ 7,802,060     $ 7,397,854     $ 7,222,084     $ 7,098,662     $ 6,710,026  
Total debt $ 3,434,402     $ 3,271,341     $ 3,107,775     $ 3,448,117     $ 3,124,303  
Total liabilities $ 3,848,104     $ 3,720,983     $ 3,542,188     $ 3,846,325     $ 3,479,112  


  Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Operating Information*                  
Communities 422     389     382     379     371  
                   
Manufactured home sites 93,821     88,024     87,555     87,425     84,428  
Annual RV sites 26,056     25,756     25,009     24,750     24,535  
Transient RV sites 21,416     20,882     20,585     20,173     19,491  
Total sites 141,293     134,662     133,149     132,348     128,454  
                   
MH occupancy 95.5 %   95.7 %   95.7 %   95.4 %   95.0 %
RV occupancy 100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
Total blended MH and RV occupancy 96.4 %   96.7 %   96.6 %   96.4 %   96.1 %
                   
New home sales 140     167     139     125     140  
Pre-owned home sales 668     739     788     673     738  
Total home sales 808     906     927     798     878  


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2019
Net Leased Sites (24)      
MH net leased sites 437     1,541  
RV net leased sites 232     1,133  
Total net leased sites 669     2,674  


Balance Sheets                                                                                                                                              
(amounts in thousands)


    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Assets        
Land   $ 1,414,279     $ 1,201,945  
Land improvements and buildings   6,595,272     5,586,250  
Rental homes and improvements   627,175     571,661  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   282,874     201,090  
Investment property   8,919,600     7,560,946  
Accumulated depreciation   (1,686,980 )   (1,442,630 )
Investment property, net   7,232,620     6,118,316  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   34,830     62,262  
Marketable securities   94,727     49,037  
Inventory of manufactured homes   62,061     49,199  
Notes and other receivables, net   157,926     160,077  
Collateralized receivables, net (4)       106,924  
Other assets, net   219,896     164,211  
Total Assets   $ 7,802,060     $ 6,710,026  
Liabilities        
Mortgage loans payable   $ 3,180,592     $ 2,815,957  
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)       107,731  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable   35,249     35,277  
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable   34,663     37,338  
Lines of credit (5)   183,898     128,000  
Distributions payable   71,704     63,249  
Advanced reservation deposits and rent   133,420     133,698  
Accrued expenses and accounts payable   127,289     106,281  
Other liabilities   81,289     51,581  
Total Liabilities   3,848,104     3,479,112  
Commitments and contingencies        
Series A-4 preferred stock       31,739  
Series A-4 preferred OP units       9,877  
Series D preferred OP units   50,913      
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Whitewater   27,091     21,976  
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   932     864  
Additional paid-in capital   5,213,264     4,398,949  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,331 )   (4,504 )
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings   (1,393,141 )   (1,288,486 )
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity   3,819,724     3,106,823  
Noncontrolling interests        
Common and preferred OP units   47,686     53,354  
Consolidated variable interest entities   8,542     7,145  
Total noncontrolling interests   56,228     60,499  
Total Stockholders' Equity   3,875,952     3,167,322  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity   $ 7,802,060     $ 6,710,026  



Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change
Revenues                              
Income from real property
(excluding transient revenue)		 $ 205,131     $ 183,059     $ 22,072     12.1 %   $ 793,403     $ 719,763     $ 73,640     10.2 %
Transient revenue 21,232     17,426     3,806     21.8 %   132,261     106,210     26,051     24.5 %
Revenue from home sales 45,271     43,783     1,488     3.4 %   181,936     166,031     15,905     9.6 %
Rental home revenue 14,745     13,700     1,045     7.6 %   57,572     53,657     3,915     7.3 %
Ancillary revenue 9,135     7,900     1,235     15.6 %   66,881     54,107     12,774     23.6 %
Interest income 3,368     5,003     (1,635 )   (32.7 )%   17,857     20,852     (2,995 )   (14.4 )%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net 2,937     3,132     (195 )   (6.2 )%   14,127     6,205     7,922     127.7 %
Total Revenues 301,819     274,003     27,816     10.2 %   1,264,037     1,126,825     137,212     12.2 %
Expenses                              
Property operating and maintenance 63,486     54,120     9,366     17.3 %   266,378     236,097     30,281     12.8 %
Real estate taxes 15,425     14,110     1,315     9.3 %   61,880     56,555     5,325     9.4 %
Cost of home sales 34,327     32,138     2,189     6.8 %   134,357     123,333     11,024     8.9 %
Rental home operating and maintenance 5,542     6,414     (872 )   (13.6 )%   21,995     23,304     (1,309 )   (5.6 )%
Ancillary expenses 9,144     9,058     86     0.9 %   47,432     38,043     9,389     24.7 %
Home selling expenses 3,752     4,403     (651 )   (14.8 )%   14,690     15,722     (1,032 )   (6.6 )%
General and administrative expenses 25,405     20,457     4,948     24.2 %   93,964     81,429     12,535     15.4 %
Catastrophic weather related charges, net 435     2,079     (1,644 )   (79.1 )%   1,737     92     1,645     1,788.0 %
Depreciation and amortization 98,826     81,070     17,756     21.9 %   328,067     287,262     40,805     14.2 %
(Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt 3,027     (65 )   3,092     (4,756.9 )%   16,505     1,190     15,315     1,287.0 %
Interest expense 33,259     32,235     1,024     3.2 %   133,153     130,556     2,597     2.0 %
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,207     1,143     64     5.6 %   4,698     3,694     1,004     27.2 %
Total Expenses 293,835     257,162     36,673     14.3 %   1,124,856     997,277     127,579     12.8 %
Income Before Other Items 7,984     16,841     (8,857 )   (52.6 )%   139,181     129,548     9,633     7.4 %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities 17,692     (3,639 )   21,331     (586.2 )%   34,240     (3,639 )   37,879     (1,040.9 )%
Other income / (expense), net (6) 4,946     (3,239 )   8,185     (252.7 )%   3,457     (6,453 )   9,910     (153.6 )%
Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates (6 )   619     (625 )   (101.0 )%   1,374     790     584     73.9 %
Current tax benefit / (expense) (189 )   17     (206 )   (1,211.8 )%   (1,095 )   (595 )   (500 )   84.0 %
Deferred tax benefit 258     73     185     253.4 %   222     507     (285 )   (56.2 )%
Net Income 30,685     10,672     20,013     187.5 %   177,379     120,158     57,221     47.6 %
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity (1,418 )   (1,151 )   267     23.2 %   (6,058 )   (4,486 )   1,572     35.0 %
Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (720 )   (51 )   669     1,311.8 %   (9,768 )   (8,443 )   1,325     15.7 %
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. 28,547     9,470     19,077     201.4 %   161,553     107,229     54,324     50.7 %
Less: Preferred stock distribution     (431 )   (431 )   (100.0 )%   (1,288 )   (1,736 )   (448 )   (25.8 )%
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547     $ 9,039     $ 19,508     215.8 %   $ 160,265     $ 105,493     $ 54,772     51.9 %
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 91,342     85,481     5,861     6.9 %   88,460     81,387     7,073     8.7 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 91,893     85,982     5,911     6.9 %   88,915     82,040     6,875     8.4 %
                               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.31     $ 0.11     $ 0.20     181.8 %   $ 1.80     $ 1.29     $ 0.51     39.5 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31     $ 0.11     $ 0.20     181.8 %   $ 1.80     $ 1.29     $ 0.51     39.5 %


Outstanding Securities and Capitalization 
(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of December 31, 2019
                   
  Number of Units/Shares Outstanding   Conversion Rate*   If Converted   Issuance Price per unit*   Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible securities                  
Common shares 93,180   N/A   N/A   N/A   $3.00^
                   
Convertible securities                  
Series A-1 preferred OP units 309   2.4390   754   $ 100   6.0 %
Series C preferred OP units 310   1.1100   345   $ 100   4.5 %
Series D preferred OP units 489   0.8000   392   $ 100   3.8 %
Series A-3 preferred OP units 40   1.8605   75   $ 100   4.5 %
Common OP units 2,420   1.0000   2,420   N/A   Mirrors common shares distributions
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.


Capitalization - As of December 31, 2019            
             
Equity   Shares   Share Price*   Total
Common shares   93,180     $ 150.10     $ 13,986,318  
Common OP units   2,420     $ 150.10     363,242  
Subtotal   95,600         $ 14,349,560  
             
Series A-1 preferred OP units   754     $ 150.10     $ 113,175  
Series C preferred OP units   345     $ 150.10     51,785  
Series D preferred OP units   392     $ 150.10     58,839  
Series A-3 preferred OP units   75     $ 150.10     11,258  
Total diluted shares outstanding   97,166         $ 14,584,617  
             
Debt            
Mortgage loans payable           $ 3,180,592  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable           35,249  
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable           34,663  
Lines of credit (5)           183,898  
Total debt           $ 3,434,402  
             
Total Capitalization           $ 18,019,019  


Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547     $ 9,039     $ 160,265     $ 105,493  
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization 98,950     81,314     328,646     288,206  
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (17,692 )   3,639     (34,240 )   3,639  
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 482     15     8,474     7,740  
Preferred return to preferred OP units 519     552     2,610     2,206  
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock     432     1,288     1,737  
Gain on disposition of assets, net (5,273 )   (6,429 )   (26,356 )   (23,406 )
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

 $ 105,533     $ 88,562     $ 440,687     $ 385,615  
Adjustments              
Other acquisition related costs (8) 244     220     1,146     1,001  
(Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt 3,027     (65 )   16,505     1,190  
Catastrophic weather related charges, net 398     2,079     1,737     92  
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9)     (1,267 )       (292 )
Other (income) / expense (6) (4,946 )   3,239     (3,457 )   6,453  
Other adjustments (a) 278     (73 )   314     310  
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

 $ 104,534     $ 92,695     $ 456,932     $ 394,369  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 91,342     85,481     88,460     81,387  
Add              
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options 1     2     1     2  
Restricted stock 550     499     454     651  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock 292     472     423     472  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred OP units 143         172      
Common OP units 2,300     2,727     2,448     2,733  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units 75     75     75     75  
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units 760     810     784     821  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 95,463     90,066     92,817     86,141  
               
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted

 $ 1.11     $ 0.98     $ 4.75     $ 4.48  
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted

 $ 1.10     $ 1.03     $ 4.92     $ 4.58  

(a) Other adjustments include early retirement compensation expense, ground lease intangible write-off, and deferred tax benefits.


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)
(amounts in thousands)


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547     $ 9,039     $ 160,265     $ 105,493  
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization 98,826     81,070     328,067     287,262  
(Gain) / loss on extinguishment of debt 3,027     (65 )   16,505     1,190  
Interest expense 34,466     33,378     137,851     134,250  
Current tax (benefit) / expense 189     (17 )   1,095     595  
Deferred tax benefit (258 )   (73 )   (222 )   (507 )
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates 6     (619 )   (1,374 )   (790 )
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (5,273 )   (6,429 )   (26,356 )   (23,406 )
EBITDAre (1) $ 159,530     $ 116,284     $ 615,831     $ 504,087  
Adjustments              
Catastrophic weather related charges, net 435     2,079     1,737     92  
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (17,692 )   3,639     (34,240 )   3,639  
Other (income) / expense, net (6) (4,946 )   3,239     (3,457 )   6,453  
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,418     1,151     6,058     4,486  
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 720     51     9,768     8,443  
Preferred stock distribution     431     1,288     1,736  
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 5,273     6,429     26,356     23,406  
Recurring EBITDA (1) $ 144,738     $ 133,303     $ 623,341     $ 552,342  



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)
(amounts in thousands)


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Net Income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders $ 28,547     $ 9,039     $ 160,265     $ 105,493  
Other revenues (6,305 )   (8,135 )   (31,984 )   (27,057 )
Home selling expenses 3,752     4,403     14,690     15,722  
General and administrative expenses 25,405     20,457     93,964     81,429  
Catastrophic weather related charges, net 435     2,079     1,737     92  
Depreciation and amortization 98,826     81,070     328,067     287,262  
Gain / (loss) on extinguishment of debt 3,027     (65 )   16,505     1,190  
Interest expense 34,466     33,378     137,851     134,250  
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities (17,692 )   3,639     (34,240 )   3,639  
Other (income) / expense, net (6) (4,946 )   3,239     (3,457 )   6,453  
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates 6     (619 )   (1,374 )   (790 )
Current tax (benefit) / expense 189     (17 )   1,095     595  
Deferred tax benefit (258 )   (73 )   (222 )   (507 )
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity 1,418     1,151     6,058     4,486  
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 720     51     9,768     8,443  
Preferred stock distribution     431     1,288     1,736  
NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 167,590     $ 150,028     $ 700,011     $ 622,436  


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Real Property NOI (1) $ 147,452     $ 132,255     $ 597,406     $ 533,321  
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit 10,944     11,645     47,579     42,698  
Rental Program NOI (1) 26,682     23,656     104,382     95,968  
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit (9 )   (1,158 )   19,449     16,064  
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10) (17,479 )   (16,370 )   (68,805 )   (65,615 )
NOI (1) / Gross Profit $ 167,590     $ 150,028     $ 700,011     $ 622,436  



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures


Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)


  Quarter Ended
  12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Debt Outstanding                  
Mortgage loans payable $ 3,180,592     $ 2,967,128     $ 2,863,485     $ 2,879,017     $ 2,815,957  
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)     93,669     98,299     102,676     107,731  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249     35,249     35,249     35,249     35,277  
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663     34,663     34,663     34,663     37,338  
Lines of credit (5) 183,898     140,632     76,079     396,512     128,000  
Total debt $ 3,434,402     $ 3,271,341     $ 3,107,775     $ 3,448,117     $ 3,124,303  
                   
% Fixed / Floating                  
Fixed 94.7 %   95.7 %   97.6 %   88.5 %   95.9 %
Floating 5.3 %   4.3 %   2.4 %   11.5 %   4.1 %
Total 100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                   
Weighted Average Interest Rates                  
Mortgage loans payable 4.05 %   4.13 %   4.24 %   4.24 %   4.22 %
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 %   6.00 %   6.00 %   6.00 %   6.00 %
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 6.50 %   6.50 %   6.50 %   6.50 %   6.61 %
Lines of credit (5) 2.71 %   3.23 %   3.34 %   3.73 %   3.77 %
Average before secured borrowings (4) 4.03 %   4.14 %   4.27 %   4.22 %   4.25 %
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) %   9.92 %   9.93 %   9.94 %   9.94 %
Total average 4.03 %   4.30 %   4.44 %   4.39 %   4.45 %
                   
Debt Ratios                  
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) 5.5     5.3     5.2     6.0     5.6  
Net Debt / Enterprise Value 19.0 %   18.7 %   20.2 %   24.1 %   25.2 %
Net Debt / Gross Assets 36.0 %   36.0 %   35.1 %   39.8 %   37.7 %
                   
Coverage Ratios                  
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest 4.4   4.4   4.2   4.1   4.0
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 4.2   4.2   4.0   3.9   3.9


Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2020   2021   2022   2023   2024
Mortgage loans payable                  
Maturities $ 19,796     $ 148,378     $ 82,155     $ 185,618     $ 315,331  
Principal amortization 60,723     60,873     61,326     60,604     57,082  
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable         35,249          
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable                 34,663  
Lines of credit (5) 10,000     13,293     10,000     150,605      
Total $ 90,519     $ 222,544     $ 188,730     $ 396,827     $ 407,076  
                   
Weighted average rate of maturities 5.83 %   5.88 %   4.46 %   4.08 %   4.47 %


Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)                                                     
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change
Financial Information                              
Income from real property (11) $ 196,141     $ 184,362     $ 11,779     6.4 %   $ 805,982     $ 758,853     $ 47,129     6.2 %
                               
Property operating expenses                              
Payroll and benefits 17,007     16,243     764     4.7 %   72,519     68,630     3,889     5.7 %
Legal, taxes, and insurance 2,668     2,094     574     27.4 %   9,579     9,212     367     4.0 %
Utilities (11) 12,984     12,563     421     3.4 %   58,044     57,309     735     1.3 %
Supplies and repair (12) 6,342     5,685     657     11.6 %   30,025     27,158     2,867     10.6 %
Other 4,430     4,432     (2 )   %   19,966     20,535     (569 )   (2.8 )%
Real estate taxes 13,460     13,895     (435 )   (3.1 )%   57,553     55,667     1,886     3.4 %
Property operating expenses 56,891     54,912     1,979     3.6 %   247,686     238,511     9,175     3.8 %
Real Property NOI (1) $ 139,250     $ 129,450     $ 9,800     7.6 %   $ 558,296     $ 520,342     $ 37,954     7.3 %


  As of  
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change  
Other Information                
Number of properties 345     345     -      
                 
MH occupancy (3) 97.9 %              
RV occupancy (3) 100.0 %              
MH & RV blended occupancy (3) 98.4 %   96.2 %   2.2 %      
                 
Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 577     $ 554     $ 23     4.2 % (14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (13) $ 489     $ 461     $ 28     6.1 % (14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (13) $ 557     $ 533     $ 24     4.5 % (14)



Home Sales Summary           
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change
Financial Information                              
New homes                              
New home sales $ 19,900     $ 16,600     $ 3,300     19.9 %   $ 71,760     $ 59,578     $ 12,182     20.4 %
New home cost of sales 16,817     14,726     2,091     14.2 %   61,557     51,913     9,644     18.6 %
NOI / Gross Profit (1) 
new homes		 3,083     1,874     1,209     64.5 %   10,203     7,665     2,538     33.1 %
Gross margin % – new homes 15.5 %   11.3 %   4.2 %       14.2 %   12.9 %   1.3 %    
Average selling price –
new homes*		 $ 142,143     $ 118,571     $ 23,572     19.9 %   $ 125,674     $ 113,266     $ 12,408     11.0 %
                               
Pre-owned homes                              
Pre-owned home sales $ 25,371     $ 27,183     $ (1,812 )   (6.7 )%   $ 110,176     $ 106,453     $ 3,723     3.5 %
Pre-owned home cost of sales 17,510     17,412     98     0.6 %   72,800     71,420     1,380     1.9 %
NOI / Gross Profit (1)
pre-owned homes		 7,861     9,771     (1,910 )   (19.5 )%   37,376     35,033     2,343     6.7 %
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 31.0 %   35.9 %   (4.9 )%       33.9 %   32.9 %   1.0 %    
Average selling price –
pre-owned homes*		 $ 37,981     $ 36,833     $ 1,148     3.1 %   $ 38,416     $ 34,306     $ 4,110     12.0 %
                               
Total home sales                              
Revenue from home sales 45,271     43,783     1,488     3.4 %   181,936     166,031     15,905     9.6 %
Cost of home sales 34,327     32,138     2,189     6.8 %   134,357     123,333     11,024     8.9 %
NOI / Gross Profit (1)
home sales		 $ 10,944     $ 11,645     $ (701 )   (6.0 )%   $ 47,579     $ 42,698     $ 4,881     11.4 %
                               
Statistical Information                              
New home sales volume* 140     140         %   571     526     45     8.6 %
Pre-owned home sales volume* 668     738     (70 )   (9.5 )%   2,868     3,103     (235 )   (7.6 )%
Total home sales volume * 808     878     (70 )   (8.0 )%   3,439     3,629     (190 )   (5.2 )%

               


Rental Program Summary    
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   Change   % Change
Financial Information                              
Revenues                              
Rental home revenue $ 14,745     $ 13,700     $ 1,045     7.6 %   $ 57,572     $ 53,657     $ 3,915     7.3 %
Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10) 17,479     16,370     1,109     6.8 %   68,805     65,615     3,190     4.9 %
Rental Program revenue 32,224     30,070     2,154     7.2 %   126,377     119,272     7,105     6.0 %
                               
Expenses                              
Repairs and refurbishment 3,273     3,005     268     8.9 %   12,591     10,456     2,135     20.4 %
Taxes and insurance 1,857     1,717     140     8.2 %   7,488     6,425     1,063     16.5 %
Other 412     1,692     (1,280 )   (75.7 )%   1,916     6,423     (4,507 )   (70.2 )%
Rental Program operating and maintenance 5,542     6,414     (872 )   (13.6 )%   21,995     23,304     (1,309 )   (5.6 )%
Rental Program NOI (1) $ 26,682     $ 23,656     $ 3,026     12.8 %   $ 104,382     $ 95,968     $ 8,414     8.8 %
                               
Other Information                              
Number of sold rental homes* 281     297     (16 )   (5.4 )%   1,140     1,122     18     1.6 %
Number of occupied rentals, end of period*   11,325     10,994     331     3.0 %
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period   $ 584,771     $ 530,006     $ 54,765     10.3 %
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*   $ 997     $ 949     $ 48     5.1 %



Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2019
Financial Information        
Revenues        
Income from real property   $ 21,475     $ 85,023  
         
Property and operating expenses        
Payroll and benefits   4,685     15,566  
Legal, taxes & insurance   394     1,199  
Utilities   2,717     9,207  
Supplies and repairs   1,272     4,638  
Other   2,240     10,976  
Real estate taxes   1,965     4,327  
Property operating expenses   13,273     45,913  
Net operating income (NOI) (1)   $ 8,202     $ 39,110  
         
        December 31, 2019
Other Information        
Number of properties       77  
Occupied sites       9,307  
Developed sites       9,950  
Occupancy %       93.5 %
Transient sites       7,104  



Property Summary                    
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
                     
COMMUNITIES   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
FLORIDA                    
Communities   125     125     125     125     124  
Developed sites (16)   39,230     39,067     38,879     38,878     37,874  
Occupied (16)   38,346     38,155     37,944     37,932     36,868  
Occupancy % (16)   97.7 %   97.7 %   97.6 %   97.6 %   97.3 %
Sites for development   1,527     1,633     1,638     1,685     1,684  
MICHIGAN                    
Communities   72     72     72     72     70  
Developed sites (16)   27,905     27,906     27,891     27,777     26,504  
Occupied (16)   26,785     26,677     26,591     26,430     25,075  
Occupancy % (16)   96.0 %   95.6 %   95.3 %   95.2 %   94.6 %
Sites for development   1,115     1,115     1,115     1,202     1,202  
TEXAS                    
Communities   23     23     23     23     23  
Developed sites (16)   7,615     7,098     6,997     6,953     6,922  
Occupied (16)   7,006     6,834     6,683     6,529     6,428  
Occupancy % (16)   92.0 %   96.3 %   95.5 %   93.9 %   92.9 %
Sites for development   555     1,086     1,100     1,107     1,121  
CALIFORNIA                    
Communities   31     31     31     31     30  
Developed sites (16)   5,981     5,963     5,946     5,949     5,941  
Occupied (16)   5,941     5,917     5,896     5,902     5,897  
Occupancy % (16)   99.3 %   99.2 %   99.2 %   99.2 %   99.3 %
Sites for development   302     302     56     56     56  
ARIZONA                    
Communities   13     13     13     13     12  
Developed sites (16)   4,263     4,239     4,235     4,238     3,836  
Occupied (16)   3,892     3,852     3,842     3,830     3,545  
Occupancy % (16)   91.3 %   90.9 %   90.7 %   90.4 %   92.4 %
Sites for development                    
ONTARIO, CANADA                    
Communities   15     15     15     15     15  
Developed sites (16)   4,031     4,022     3,929     3,832     3,845  
Occupied (16)   4,031     4,022     3,929     3,832     3,845  
Occupancy % (16)   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
Sites for development   1,611     1,675     1,675     1,675     1,682  
INDIANA                    
Communities   11     11     11     11     11  
Developed sites (16)   3,087     3,089     3,089     3,089     3,089  
Occupied (16)   2,900     2,870     2,849     2,823     2,772  
Occupancy % (16)   93.9 %   92.9 %   92.2 %   91.4 %   89.7 %
Sites for development   277     277     277     277     277  
OHIO                    
Communities   9     9     9     9     9  
Developed sites (16)   2,770     2,770     2,770     2,770     2,770  
Occupied (16)   2,716     2,703     2,705     2,704     2,693  
Occupancy % (16)   98.1 %   97.6 %   97.7 %   97.6 %   97.2 %
Sites for development   59     59     59     59     59  
                     
COLORADO                    
Communities   10     10     8     8     8  
Developed sites (16)   2,423     2,423     2,335     2,335     2,335  
Occupied (16)   2,322     2,325     2,323     2,323     2,320  
Occupancy % (16)   95.8 %   96.0 %   99.5 %   99.5 %   99.4 %
Sites for development   1,867     1,973     2,129     2,129     2,129  
OTHER STATES                    
Communities   113     80     75     72     69  
Developed sites (16)   22,572     17,203     16,493     16,354     15,847  
Occupied (16)   21,678     16,657     16,026     15,826     15,323  
Occupancy % (16)   96.0 %   96.8 %   97.2 %   96.8 %   96.7 %
Sites for development   2,980     2,437     2,705     2,987     3,048  
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO                    
Communities   422     389     382     379     371  
Developed sites (16)   119,877     113,780     112,564     112,175     108,963  
Occupied (16)   115,617     110,012     108,788     108,131     104,766  
Occupancy % (16)   96.4 % (17) 96.7 %   96.6 %   96.4 %   96.1 %
Sites for development (18)   10,293     10,557     10,754     11,177     11,258  
% Communities age restricted   34.1 %   30.8 %   31.4 %   31.7 %   32.1 %
                     
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY                    
Location                    
Florida   5,465     5,506     5,693     5,650     5,917  
California   1,952     1,970     1,985     1,975     1,765  
Texas   1,623     1,642     1,693     1,717     1,752  
Maryland   1,488     1,426     1,380     1,375     1,381  
Arizona   1,397     1,421     1,424     1,421     1,423  
Ontario, Canada   939     937     1,043     1,131     1,046  
New York   923     924     935     929     925  
New Jersey   864     868     875     906     884  
Maine   811     821     848     857     572  
Utah   753     560     562     562     562  
Michigan   570     569     584     611     576  
Indiana   534     519     519     519     519  
Other states   4,097     3,719     3,044     2,520     2,169  
Total transient RV sites   21,416     20,882     20,585     20,173     19,491  



Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions   
(amounts in thousands except for *)


   Recurring Capital Expenditures
Average/Site* 		Recurring
Capital Expenditures (19) 		 Lot Modifications (20) Acquisitions (21)  Expansion &
Development (22) 		Revenue Producing (23)
2019 $ 345   $ 30,382   $ 31,135   $ 930,668   $ 281,808   $ 9,638  
2018 $ 263   $ 24,265   $ 22,867   $ 414,840   $ 152,672   $ 3,864  
2017 $ 214   $ 14,166   $ 18,049   $ 204,375   $ 88,331   $ 1,990  



Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs


LOCATIONS   Resident Move-outs   Net Leased Sites (24)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered  Re-sales
Florida   1,664     762     263     318     1,302  
Michigan   509     473     60     1,400     167  
Ontario, Canada   481     186     31     24     250  
Texas   327     578     49     342     62  
Arizona   84     83     40     16     165  
Indiana   65     128     7     231     23  
Ohio   89     23         142     10  
California   80     44     29     7     75  
Colorado   3     2     9     69     45  
Other states   837     395     83     319     132  
Year Ended December 31, 2019   4,139     2,674     571     2,868     2,231  


TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED   Resident Move-outs   Net Leased Sites (24)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered  Re-sales
2018   3,435     2,600     526     3,103     2,147  
2017   2,739     2,406     362     2,920     2,006  


PERCENTAGE TRENDS   Resident Move-outs   Resident  Re-sales
2019   2.6 %   6.6 %
2018   2.4 %   7.2 %
2017   1.9 %   6.6 %


Footnotes and Definitions                                                                

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

•   FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. 

•   NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. 

•   EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2)  Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.

(3)  The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 108,024 developed sites, of which 106,310 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,900 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.8 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.7 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 109,927 developed sites, of which 106,310 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4)  This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(5)  Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6)   Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Foreign currency translation gain / (loss) $ 4,506     $ (5,795 )   $ 4,479     $ (8,435 )
Collateralized receivables derecognition gain 587         587      
Contingent liability remeasurement gain / (loss) (82 )   2,621     (1,502 )   2,336  
Long term lease termination expense (65 )   (65 )   (107 )   (354 )
Other income / (expense), net $ 4,946     $ (3,239 )   $ 3,457     $ (6,453 )

(7)  The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8)   These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9)   Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $(1.3) million and $(0.3) million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company’s Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations’ segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $8.7 million and $8.2 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $34.7 million and $32.7 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Additionally, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard, as of January 1, 2019, which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $26.1 thousand and $0.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of forty-four properties acquired, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, and three properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up development properties, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of December 31, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 2,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 76.3 percent for expansion, 17.6 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 include $50.7 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards.  For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

        Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

