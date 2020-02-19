Unity Care, San Jose, expands supportive transitional housing for female foster youth in Alameda County.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose-based youth and family development agency Unity Care preparing to open five-bedroom shared transitional home in a residential San Leandro neighborhood at the end of February.Set to open a new five-bedroom shared transitional home in Alameda County at the end of the month, a spokesperson for San Jose-based youth and family development agency Unity Care provides a closer look at plans for the property in a popular residential neighborhood as they continue to partner with Alameda County Social Services and Behavioral Health Department."We're preparing to open up a new five-bedroom shared transitional home in a popular residential neighborhood in Alameda County at the end of February," explains a Unity Care spokesperson. The supportive transitional housing for female foster youth in Alameda County will be located in the city of San Leandro and will include an on-site female live-in House Monitor, who will provide additional support to youth.A large suburban town in Alameda County, California, San Leandro is located on the eastern shore of San Francisco Bay. Unity Care, San Jose , has now partnered with Alameda County Social Services and Behavioral Health Department for more than 20 years.The youth and family development agency provides vital services to youth and emerging adults, placed with Unity Care by Alameda County Social Services and Behavioral Health Department, in its homes in Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo and Placer Counties."With the recent housing crisis and the lack of options for transitional age foster youth, at the request of our county partners, we're expanding our housing in Alameda County," reveals Unity Care's spokesperson.In partnership with the county, Unity Care, San Jose, conducted a survey with community partners to better understand the population needs and gaps for transitional housing for foster youth in the region. The respondents, according to Unity Care, identified an overwhelming need for transitional housing for female youth and emerging adults aged between 16 and 21.In direct response to its findings, Unity Care quickly identified a shared-housing option in the city of San Leandro. Owned by Seneca Family of Agencies, Unity Care has now leased this property and is preparing to open the transitional home later this month.Opening this transitional home in San Leandro will, they say, further increase the impact that Unity Care has in the region. Six new beds between three bedrooms will complement the 120 beds that Unity Care, San Jose, currently offers via its Northern California Transitional Housing Program."We've notified our partner agencies accordingly," adds Unity Care's spokesperson, wrapping up, "and currently have a waitlist of youth and emerging adults who will be moving into the home as soon as possible."



