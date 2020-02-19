Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which is common among the population, can be treated naturally through diet according to Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme.

OLD LYME, CT, USA, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost everyone has had heartburn at some point in their life. It usually arises as a burning sensation in your chest after eating a heavy meal, but for some seniors, the issue can become severe. Rosemary Barclay, the founder, and owner of the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, explains that GERD is not only uncomfortable but also dangerous. The condition can lead to many other health complications such as asthma, chest pain, chronic cough, dental problems, dysphagia, indigestion, and vomiting.For some people, a natural approach to treatment is possible through diet and lifestyle changes. While medications and over-the-counter remedies may temporarily relieve symptoms, the underlying issue will remain. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT. , recommends consulting a board-certified nutrition specialist to determine the best diet plan for your individual needs. However, there are some general foods to avoid.Steer clear of foods that may trigger or worsen GERD symptoms. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, recommends removing caffeine, onions, alcohol, peppermint, citrus, carbonated beverages, and foods high in fat from your diet immediately. Everyone is different, which means some triggers and treatments will vary from person to person. A certified nutrition specialist will be able to discover the best treatment plan for you or your loved one.Keep in mind that some foods may not need to be eliminated altogether, but instead just eaten earlier in the day. Geriatric patients will still be able to enjoy eating the things they love by making only a few simple modifications to their diets. Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT, notes that incorporating some foods may ease symptoms long-term.Although you should avoid citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons, there are a variety of other fruits you can incorporate into your diet. Bananas, melons, apples, and pears can all be added to your diet. Additionally, leafy green vegetables are encouraged.Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme, CT., suggests GERD patients stick to lean proteins. Eggs or egg whites can be made for breakfast or boiled as a snack. Lean turkey and chicken are also a great option when grilled, broiled, or baked. Stay away from high-fat meals and fried foods, which can increase the risk of acid reflux.Next, focus on eating complex carbohydrates like oatmeal and whole-grain bread. Finally, avoid and reduce the intake of saturated and trans fats. They are usually found in processed foods and dairy. Try getting your healthy fats from natural sources like fish, avocados, nuts, and seeds. GERD is sometimes associated with being overweight and carrying weight around your mid section so try to lose 10 lbs to alleviate symptoms.About Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme Rosemary Barclay of Old Lyme believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health and affects many facets of well-being, including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. The Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.She earned a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board-certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives in Old Lyme, CT.



