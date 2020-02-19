Avis Budget Group Delivers Record Fourth Quarter Revenue Driven By Overperformance in the Americas

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) today reported a record fourth quarter and results for the full year ended December 31, 2019, driven by the strong performance in the Americas. We are also providing our outlook for 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2019 over Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Revenues increased to a record $2.2 billion, up 6% excluding currency exchange rate movements

Net income was $142 million or $1.90 per diluted share and Adjusted net income was $54 million or $0.73 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased to a record $143 million

Per-Unit Fleet Costs improved 3% excluding exchange rate effects

Utilization improved by 100 basis points

Full Year 2019 over Full Year 2018 Highlights:

Revenues increased to a record $9.2 billion, up 2% excluding currency exchange rate movements, for a tenth consecutive year of revenue growth

Net income was $302 million or $3.98 per diluted share and Adjusted net income was $279 million or $3.68 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $788 million, up 4% excluding currency exchange rate movements

Per-Unit Fleet Costs improved 5% excluding exchange rate effects

Repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares for a total of $62 million

Total Company

Fourth quarter revenues increased 6% compared to prior year excluding a $19 million impact from currency exchange rate movements, primarily due to a 5% increase in Rental Days and a 1% increase in Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects. Per-Unit Fleet Costs, excluding exchange rate effects, improved by 3% and utilization improved 100 basis points. For the quarter, net income was $142 million, or $1.90 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $143 million and Adjusted net income was $54 million, or $0.73 per diluted share.

Full year revenues increased 2% compared to prior year excluding a $165 million impact from currency exchange rate movements, primarily due to a 3% increase in Rental Days. Per-Unit Fleet Costs, excluding exchange rate effects, improved by 5% and utilization improved 50 basis points. For the year, net income was $302 million, or $3.98 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $788 million including a $23 million impact from currency exchange rate movements and Adjusted net income was $279 million, or $3.68 per diluted share.

“We had a record fourth quarter, led by significant overperformance in the Americas and the single best December I have seen in the United States in my career,” said Joe Ferraro, Avis Budget Group Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Adjusting our full year results to exclude exchange rate effects, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $800 million for 2019, at the high end of the range we provided in October. Additionally, the quarter is off to a strong start as the momentum we experienced in December has continued.”

Americas Segment

Izzy Martins, Interim President, Americas commented, “The Americas delivered outstanding results in the fourth quarter, with a record Adjusted EBITDA of $144 million, which was 17% higher than prior year, driven by 8% rental day growth and improved vehicle costs."

International Segment

“We were able to grow International revenue year-over-year, while increasing revenue per day, excluding exchange rate effects, for the second quarter in a row,” said Keith Rankin, President, International.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

We repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares during 2019, for approximately $62 million under our share repurchase program.

As of December 31, 2019, our corporate debt was approximately $3.4 billion and cash and cash equivalents totaled $686 million, bringing net corporate debt to $2.7 billion, and our net corporate leverage ratio to 3.5x.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 74.4 million in the quarter compared to 77.6 million in the prior year, a 4% quarter-over-quarter reduction.

Investor Conference Call

Avis Budget Group will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results and its outlook on February 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com or by dialing (877) 407-2991 and a replay will be available on our website and at (877) 660-6853 using conference code 13698431.

Outlook

Our full-year 2020 outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures and excludes the effect of future changes in currency exchange rates. We believe that it is impracticable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures due to the forward-looking nature of these forecasted Adjusted earnings measures and the degree of uncertainty associated with forecasting the reconciling items and amounts. We further believe that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the forecasted adjusted measures to forecasted GAAP measures would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The after-tax effect of such reconciling items could be significant to our future quarterly or annual results.

2020 guidance:

$ millions * 2020 Estimates Revenues $9,400 - $9,600 Adjusted EBITDA $750 - $850 Adjusted pretax income $375 - $475 Adjusted net income $250 - $350 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $3.75 - $4.75 Adjusted free cash flow $275 - $325

* Excluding Adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization excludes acquisition-related amortization expense.

Interest expense related to corporate debt, net excludes early extinguishment of debt.

Americas

% change vs prior year Rental Days 2% - 5% Revenue per Day 0% - 2% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month 0% - 3%

Revenue per Day and Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month exclude exchange rate effects.

International

% change vs prior year Rental Days 0% - 3% Revenue per Day 0% - 2% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month 1% - 4%

Revenue per Day and Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month exclude exchange rate effects.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results, including all statements related to our future results, future fleet costs, acquisition synergies, cost-saving initiatives, cash flows and future share repurchases are forward-looking statements. Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, the high level of competition in the mobility industry, changes in our fleet costs as a result of a change in the cost of new vehicles, manufacturer recalls and/or the value of used vehicles, disruption in the supply of new vehicles, disposition of vehicles not covered by manufacturer repurchase programs, the financial condition of the manufacturers that supply our rental vehicles which could affect their ability to perform their obligations under our repurchase and/or guaranteed depreciation arrangements, any change in economic conditions generally, particularly during our peak season and/or in key market segments, any change in travel demand, including changes in airline passenger traffic, any occurrence or threat of terrorism, any changes to the cost or supply of fuel, risks related to acquisitions or integration of acquired businesses, risks associated with litigation, governmental or regulatory inquiries or investigations, risks related to the security of our information technology systems, disruptions in our communication networks, changes in tax or other regulations, a significant increase in interest rates or borrowing costs, our ability to obtain financing for our global operations, including the funding of our vehicle fleet via asset-backed securities markets, any fluctuations related to the mark-to-market of derivatives which hedge our exposure to exchange rates, interest rates and fuel costs, our ability to meet the covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, and our ability to accurately estimate our future results and implement our strategy for growth and cost savings. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company’s performance or achievements. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in Avis Budget Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

This release includes financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted free cash flow, as well as other financial measures that exclude certain items that are not considered generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures as defined under SEC rules. Important information regarding such measures is contained on Table 1, Table 4, Table 5 and Appendix I of this release. The Company and its management believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in measuring the comparable results of the Company period-over-period. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted free cash flow, Adjusted pretax income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively. Foreign currency translation effects on the Company’s results are quantified by translating the current period’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated results using the currency exchange rates of the prior period of comparison including any related gains and losses on currency hedges. Per-unit fleet costs, which represent vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicle sales, divided by average rental fleet, are calculated on a per-month basis.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s share repurchases may occur through open market purchases or trading plans pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The amount and timing of specific repurchases are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The repurchase program has no set expiration or termination date.





Avis Budget Group, Inc.

SUMMARY DATA SHEET

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Income Statement and Other Items Revenues $ 2,162 $ 2,050 5 % $ 9,172 $ 9,124 1 % Income before income taxes 14 3 n/m 287 267 7 % Net income 142 13 n/m 302 165 83 % Earnings per share - diluted 1.90 0.16 n/m 3.98 2.06 93 % Adjusted Earnings Measures (non-GAAP) (A) Adjusted EBITDA 143 142 1 % 788 781 1 % Adjusted pretax income 48 42 14 % 403 398 1 % Adjusted net income 54 41 32 % 279 292 (4 %) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted 0.73 0.53 38 % 3.68 3.65 1 % As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 686 $ 615 Vehicles, net 12,177 11,474 Debt under vehicle programs 11,068 10,232 Corporate debt 3,435 3,551 Stockholders' equity 656 414





Segment Results Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenues Americas $ 1,530 $ 1,404 9 % $ 6,352 $ 6,186 3 % International 632 646 (2 %) 2,820 2,938 (4 %) Corporate and Other — — n/m — — n/m Total Company $ 2,162 $ 2,050 5 % $ 9,172 $ 9,124 1 % Adjusted EBITDA Americas $ 144 $ 123 17 % $ 652 $ 558 17 % International 16 35 (54 %) 203 287 (29 %) Corporate and Other (17 ) (16 ) n/m (67 ) (64 ) n/m Total Company $ 143 $ 142 1 % $ 788 $ 781 1 %





n/m Not meaningful. (A) See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and Appendix I for definitions.





Avis Budget Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 2,162 $ 2,050 $ 9,172 $ 9,124 Expenses Operating 1,164 1,078 4,698 4,639 Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net 484 486 2,063 2,179 Selling, general and administrative 290 267 1,237 1,220 Vehicle interest, net 83 77 344 314 Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization 68 66 263 256 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net: Interest expense 39 49 178 188 Early extinguishment of debt 2 14 12 19 Restructuring and other related charges 14 8 80 22 Transaction-related costs, net 4 2 10 20 Total expenses 2,148 2,047 8,885 8,857 Income before income taxes 14 3 287 267 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (128 ) (10 ) (15 ) 102 Net income $ 142 $ 13 $ 302 $ 165 Earnings per share - diluted Basic $ 1.92 $ 0.16 $ 4.01 $ 2.08 Diluted $ 1.90 $ 0.16 $ 3.98 $ 2.06 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 73.9 76.9 75.2 79.3 Diluted 74.4 77.6 75.7 80.1





Avis Budget Group, Inc.

KEY METRICS SUMMARY

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Americas Rental Days (000’s) 26,509 24,648 8 % 111,758 108,732 3 % Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 57.70 $ 56.93 1 % $ 56.94 $ 56.89 0 % Average Rental Fleet 416,801 395,607 5 % 434,570 425,957 2 % Vehicle Utilization 69.1 % 67.7 % 140 bps 70.5 % 69.9 % 60 bps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 271 $ 288 (6 %) $ 281 $ 307 (8 %) International Rental Days (000’s) 13,772 13,692 1 % 59,161 57,797 2 % Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 47.25 $ 47.22 0 % $ 50.26 $ 50.84 (1 %) Average Rental Fleet 213,887 213,719 0 % 225,891 221,823 2 % Vehicle Utilization 70.0 % 69.6 % 40 bps 71.8 % 71.4 % 40 bps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 232 $ 223 4 % $ 234 $ 229 2 % Total Rental Days (000’s) 40,281 38,340 5 % 170,919 166,529 3 % Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 54.13 $ 53.46 1 % $ 54.63 $ 54.79 0 % Average Rental Fleet 630,688 609,326 4 % 660,461 647,780 2 % Vehicle Utilization 69.4 % 68.4 % 100 bps 70.9 % 70.4 % 50 bps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 258 $ 265 (3 %) $ 265 $ 280 (5 %) _______ Refer to Table 6 for key metrics calculations and Appendix I for key metrics definitions. (A) The following metrics include changes in currency exchange rates: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Americas Revenue per Day $ 57.70 $ 56.93 1 % $ 56.84 $ 56.89 0 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 271 $ 288 (6 %) $ 280 $ 307 (9 %) International Revenue per Day $ 45.86 $ 47.22 (3 %) $ 47.66 $ 50.84 (6 %) Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 225 $ 223 1 % $ 222 $ 229 (3 %) Total Revenue per Day $ 53.65 $ 53.46 0 % $ 53.66 $ 54.79 (2 %) Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 255 $ 265 (4 %) $ 260 $ 280 (7 %)





Avis Budget Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED SCHEDULES OF CASH FLOWS AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED SCHEDULE OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,586 Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities exclusive of vehicle programs (235 ) Net cash used in investing activities of vehicle programs (2,517 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,752 ) Financing Activities Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities exclusive of vehicle programs (182 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of vehicle programs 500 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 318 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash 13 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash 165 Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, beginning of period (A) 735 Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, end of period (B) $ 900





_______ (A) Consists of cash and cash equivalents of $615 million, program cash of $115 million and restricted cash of $5 million. (B) Consists of cash and cash equivalents of $686 million, program cash of $211 million and restricted cash of $3 million.





CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOWS (C)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Income before income taxes $ 287 Add-back of non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization 263 Add-back of restructuring and other related costs 80 Add-back of debt extinguishment costs 12 Add-back of transaction-related costs 10 Add-back of non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity 2 Working capital and other 66 Capital expenditures (250 ) Tax payments, net of refunds (89 ) Vehicle programs and related (D) (104 ) Adjusted free cash flow 277 Acquisition and related payments, net of acquired cash (E) (54 ) Dispositions, net of tax payments (F) 64 Borrowings, net of debt repayments (108 ) Restructuring and other related payments (35 ) Transaction-related payments (15 ) Repurchases of common stock (67 ) Change in program cash 94 Change in restricted cash (2 ) Foreign exchange effects, financing costs and other 11 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash (per above) $ 165





_______ (C) The Company has revised its definition of Adjusted free cash flow to exclude payments for restructuring and other related charges. Our calculation of Adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. See Appendix I for the definition of Adjusted free cash flow. (D) Includes vehicle-backed borrowings (repayments) that are incremental to amounts required to fund incremental (reduced) vehicle and vehicle-related assets. (E) Excludes $26 million of vehicles purchased as a part of North America licensee acquisitions, which were financed through incremental vehicle-backed borrowings, and includes an equity method investment of $3 million in our licensee in Greece. (F) Proceeds received on the sale of our equity method investment in China, net of cross-border withholding taxes of $4 million.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW



Year Ended December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (per above) $ 2,586 Investing activities of vehicle programs (2,517 ) Financing activities of vehicle programs 500 Capital expenditures (250 ) Proceeds received on sale of assets and nonmarketable equity securities 23 Change in program cash (94 ) Change in restricted cash 2 Acquisition and disposition-related payments (23 ) Restructuring and other related payments 35 Transaction-related payments 15 Adjusted free cash flow (per above) $ 277





Avis Budget Group, Inc.

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

The accompanying press release includes certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures as defined under SEC rules. To the extent not provided in the press release or accompanying tables, we have provided the reasons we present these non-GAAP financial measures and a description of what they represent in Appendix I. For each non-GAAP financial measure a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is calculated and presented below with reconciliations of net income, income before income taxes and diluted earnings per share to Adjusted EBITDA and our Adjusted earnings measures.

December 31, 2019 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Year Ended Net income $ 142 $ 302 Benefit from income taxes (128 ) (15 ) Income before income taxes 14 287 Add certain items: Restructuring and other related charges 14 80 Acquisition-related amortization expense 12 56 Early extinguishment of debt 2 12 Transaction-related costs, net 4 10 Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity (A) 2 2 Gain on sale of equity method investment in China (B) — (44 ) Adjusted pretax income 48 403 Add: Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense) 56 207 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net (excluding early extinguishment of debt) 39 178 Adjusted EBITDA $ 143 $ 788 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income: Net income $ 142 $ 302 Add certain items, net of tax: Restructuring and other related charges 11 62 Acquisition-related amortization expense 9 41 Early extinguishment of debt 2 9 Transaction-related costs, net 2 7 Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity 1 1 Gain on sale of equity method investment in China — (30 ) One-time tax benefit arising from implementation of tax planning strategies (113 ) (113 ) Adjusted net income $ 54 $ 279 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.90 $ 3.98 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 3.68 Shares used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings per share 74.4 75.7





(A) Reported within selling, general and administrative in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. (B) Reported within operating expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations.





December 31, 2018 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Year Ended Net income $ 13 $ 165 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (10 ) 102 Income before income taxes 3 267 Add certain items: Acquisition-related amortization expense 15 61 Restructuring and other related charges 8 22 Transaction-related costs, net 2 20 Early extinguishment of debt 14 19 Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity (A) — 9 Adjusted pretax income 42 398 Add: Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense) 51 195 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net (excluding early extinguishment of debt) 49 188 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142 $ 781 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income: Net income $ 13 $ 165 Add certain items, net of tax: Acquisition-related amortization expense 10 43 Income tax provision from the Tax Act (B) — 30 Restructuring and other related charges 6 17 Transaction-related costs, net 2 16 Early extinguishment of debt 10 14 Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity — 7 Adjusted net income $ 41 $ 292 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.16 $ 2.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 3.65 Shares used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings per share 77.6 80.1





(A) Reported within selling, general and administrative expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. (B) In 2018, as a result of the Tax Act, the adjustment of incremental tax expense related to cumulative foreign earnings initially recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.





Avis Budget Group, Inc.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

($ in millions, except as noted)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Americas International Total Americas International Total Revenue per Day (RPD) Revenue $ 1,530 $ 632 $ 2,162 $ 1,404 $ 646 $ 2,050 Currency exchange rate effects — 19 19 — — — Revenue excluding exchange rate effects $ 1,530 $ 651 $ 2,181 $ 1,404 $ 646 $ 2,050 Rental days (000's) 26,509 13,772 40,281 24,648 13,692 38,340 RPD excluding exchange rate effects

(in $'s) $ 57.70 $ 47.25 $ 54.13 $ 56.93 $ 47.22 $ 53.46 Vehicle Utilization Rental days (000's) 26,509 13,772 40,281 24,648 13,692 38,340 Average rental fleet 416,801 213,887 630,688 395,607 213,719 609,326 Number of days in period 92 92 92 92 92 92 Available rental days (000's) 38,346 19,677 58,023 36,396 19,662 56,058 Vehicle utilization 69.1 % 70.0 % 69.4 % 67.7 % 69.6 % 68.4 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net $ 339 $ 145 $ 484 $ 342 $ 144 $ 486 Currency exchange rate effects — 3 3 — — — $ 339 $ 148 $ 487 $ 342 $ 144 $ 486 Average rental fleet 416,801 213,887 630,688 395,607 213,719 609,326 Per-unit fleet costs (in $'s) $ 813 $ 696 $ 773 $ 864 $ 670 $ 796 Number of months in period 3 3 3 3 3 3 Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s) $ 271 $ 232 $ 258 $ 288 $ 223 $ 265





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Americas International Total Americas International Total Revenue per Day (RPD) Revenue $ 6,352 $ 2,820 $ 9,172 $ 6,186 $ 2,938 $ 9,124 Currency exchange rate effects 11 154 165 — — — Revenue excluding exchange rate effects $ 6,363 $ 2,974 $ 9,337 $ 6,186 $ 2,938 $ 9,124 Rental days (000's) 111,758 59,161 170,919 108,732 57,797 166,529 RPD excluding exchange rate effects

(in $'s) $ 56.94 $ 50.26 $ 54.63 $ 56.89 $ 50.84 $ 54.79 Vehicle Utilization Rental days (000's) 111,758 59,161 170,919 108,732 57,797 166,529 Average rental fleet 434,570 225,891 660,461 425,957 221,823 647,780 Number of days in period 365 365 365 365 365 365 Available rental days (000's) 158,618 82,450 241,068 155,474 80,966 236,440 Vehicle utilization 70.5 % 71.8 % 70.9 % 69.9 % 71.4 % 70.4 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net $ 1,462 $ 601 $ 2,063 $ 1,568 $ 611 $ 2,179 Currency exchange rate effects 2 32 34 — — — $ 1,464 $ 633 $ 2,097 $ 1,568 $ 611 $ 2,179 Average rental fleet 434,570 225,891 660,461 425,957 221,823 647,780 Per-unit fleet costs (in $'s) $ 3,368 $ 2,804 $ 3,175 $ 3,682 $ 2,751 $ 3,363 Number of months in period 12 12 12 12 12 12 Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $'s) $ 281 $ 234 $ 265 $ 307 $ 229 $ 280





_______ Our calculation of Rental Days and Revenue per Day may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly-titled metrics by other companies. Currency exchange rate effects are calculated by translating the current-year results at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related gains and losses on currency hedges.





Appendix I

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

Adjusted EBITDA

The accompanying press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which represents income (loss) from continuing operations before non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization, any impairment charges, restructuring and other related charges, early extinguishment of debt costs, non-vehicle related interest, transaction-related costs, net charges for unprecedented personal-injury legal matters, non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity, gain on sale of equity method investment in China and income taxes. Net charges for unprecedented personal-injury legal matters and gain on sale of equity method investment in China are recorded within operating expenses in our consolidated condensed statement of operations. Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity include third party advisory, legal and other professional service fees and are recorded within selling, general and administrative expenses in our consolidated results of operations. We have revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the gain on sale of equity method investment in China. We did not revise prior years’ Adjusted EBITDA amounts because there were no gains similar in nature to this gain. Adjusted EBITDA includes stock-based compensation expense and deferred financing fee amortization totaling $10 million and $11 million in fourth quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively, and totaling $44 million and $43 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as a supplemental measure in evaluating the aggregate performance of our operating businesses and in comparing our results from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure that is used by our management, including our chief operating decision maker, to perform such evaluation. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component in the determination of management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss) recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 5.

Adjusted Earnings Non-GAAP Measures

The accompanying press release and tables present Adjusted pretax income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, which exclude certain items. We believe that these measures referred to above are useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company. We exclude restructuring and other related charges, transaction-related costs, costs related to early extinguishment of debt and other certain items as such items are not representative of the results of operations of our business less a provision for income taxes derived utilizing applicable statutory tax rates for each item. A reconciliation of our Adjusted earnings Non-GAAP measures from the appropriate measures recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 5.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Represents Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities adjusted to reflect the cash inflows and outflows relating to capital expenditures, the investing and financing activities of our vehicle programs, asset sales, if any, and to exclude debt extinguishment costs, transaction-related costs, restructuring and other related charges and non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity. We have revised our definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to exclude restructuring and other related charges and have revised prior years' Adjusted Free Cash Flow amounts accordingly. We believe this change is meaningful to investors as it brings the measurement in line with our other non-GAAP measures. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in measuring the cash generated that is available to be used to repay debt obligations, repurchase stock, pay dividends and invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be construed as a substitute in measuring operating results or liquidity, and our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the appropriate measure recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 4.

Available Rental Days

Defined as Average Rental Fleet times the number of days in a given period.

Average Rental Fleet

Represents the average number of vehicles in our fleet during a given period of time.

Currency Exchange Rate Effects

Represents the difference between current-period results as reported and current-period results translated at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related currency hedges.

Net Corporate Debt

Represents corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Corporate Leverage

Represents Net Corporate Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months prior to the date of calculation.

Per-Unit Fleet Costs

Represents vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicle sales, divided by Average Rental Fleet.

Rental Days

Represents the total number of days (or portion thereof) a vehicle was rented during a 24-hour period.

Revenue per Day

Represents revenues divided by Rental Days.

Vehicle Utilization

Represents Rental Days divided by Available Rental Days.

