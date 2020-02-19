Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 8:00 a.m. EST

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.



Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 540-6216 for domestic callers and (734) 385-2715 for international callers, using the conference ID 1554668. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com . An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 14 days following the live webcast.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( @Atarabio ) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The Company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com .

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Media

Kerry Beth Daly

Head, Corporate Communications

Atara Biotherapeutics

516-982-9328

kdaly@atarabio.com

Investors

John Craighead, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Atara Biotherapeutics

650-410-3012

jcraighead@atarabio.com



