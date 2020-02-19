Credit Acceptance Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named, for the seventh year in a row, as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. The list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. We were ranked #68 out of the best companies in America.

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.



To see the complete 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, visit greatplacetowork.com.

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback. Credit Acceptance has also been ranked as a Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance, Millennials, and Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

