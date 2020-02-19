Adamas to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 25, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report 2019 fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (484) 747-6383 for international callers. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until May 25, 2020.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas, our purpose and vision are clear: deliver innovative medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference for patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. In 2018, Adamas successfully launched GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. GOCOVRI is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

Contact

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Managing Director, Westwicke

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

Vice President, Corporate Communications

510-450-3528

smathieson@adamaspharma.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.