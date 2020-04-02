California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Person in California with Mesothelioma to Forgo the 'Free" booklet and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO-Get Better Compensation Results

"Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will travel anywhere in California for no obligation meeting with a person with mesothelioma to explain compensation.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in California or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that instead of ending up with a 'free' booklet about the disease they already know about-they end up talking to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with this rare asbestos exposure cancer.

Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO will travel anywhere in California for no obligation meeting with a person with mesothelioma to explain the compensation process and to assess the potential financial settlement. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in California and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims." www.karstvonoiste.com/



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/.

* Stanford Cancer Institute: http://cancer.stanford.edu/

University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: http://cancer.ucsf.edu/.

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_ asbestos.html.



