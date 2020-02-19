NeoVolta Featured on CBS News Channel 8 San Diego

Solar Battery Manufacturer on the Leading Edge of the Energy Storage Revolution

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta, a manufacturer of home solar energy storage systems, has been featured on the CBS News Channel 8 morning show in San Diego. The four-minute segment aired Monday, February 10, and demonstrated the advantages of the NeoVolta NV14 advanced energy storage system .



NeoVolta has also recently been profiled by the San Diego Business Journal and Greentech Media .

CBS News 8’s Eric Kahnert went inside NeoVolta’s 21,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and showed the assembly of an NV14. With this system, the energy generated by rooftop panels is saved in a battery for later use. The NV14 provides protection against blackouts, keeping refrigeration, computers, lights, and televisions powered during the crisis. As the segment pointed out, Californians have been facing widespread power shutoffs to prevent wildfires.

What’s more, the stored solar energy can be used in the evening, when “peak demand” utility rates are often twice as high. Bypassing the grid at night allows homeowners to achieve significant savings on their monthly utility bills.

The NeoVolta NV14 has a high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours of energy, enough to power critical loads for an average-sized home overnight. Along with its high capacity, the battery can charge or discharge 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most competitors in its class—all at a very competitive price point.

Kahnert interviewed company CEO Brent Willson, a former Colonel in the Marine Corps. As a base commander in Hawaii, Willson directed the installation of a solar storage system to provide critical backup power. After retiring from the military, he set out to create a residential version that combined high performance with safety and affordability.

Kahnert also spoke with customer Doug Grinnell, who had a NeoVolta battery installed in October 2019. Grinnell, an attorney who works from home, purchased the system to avoid high energy bills. Less than a month later, a thousand homes in his area lost power during a blackout.

“We were watching TV, they weren’t,” said Grinnell. “We were making dinner, they weren’t.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029



